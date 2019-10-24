MAC Award-Winner Rosemary Loar Presents EVERYTHING'S COMING UP ROSIE At Don't Tell Mama

When one heads toward the two cabaret rooms at the venerable New York club Don't Tell Mama, they pass a wall of show posters highlighting cabaret stars, past and present. One of those posters is from the early 1980s and features Rosemary Loar, who at that time was in the early stages of a cabaret and musical theater career that is now into its fourth decade. Loar is celebrating her success in both genres during the run of her latest cabaret show, EVERYTHING'S COMING UP ROSIE, where she delivers iconic songs from classic Broadway Musicals in which Loar herself starred, whether on Broadway, Off-Broadway, or in regional theater.

Playing the role of "Grizabella" during a National Tour of CATS in 1989, she received this review from The Pittsburgh Press: "Loar's final rendition of 'Memory' began in an understated fashion, then exploded in an electrifying burst of sound that carried to the far reaches of the hall . . . She's the best 'Grizabella' I have heard."

Directed by Barry Kleinbort with Musical Direction by Frank Ponzio on piano and Tom Hubbard on bass, EVERYTHING'S COMING UP ROSIE showcases Loar's singular talent in delivering famous numbers from the musicals A Chorus Line, CATS, Chess, Follies, Gypsy, Mame, My Fair Lady, Sunset Boulevard, West Side Story, and more, while regaling her audience with funny and fascinating stories about her experiences in musical theater from childhood until today. After the second of Loar's two performances in mid-October, she earned this rave from CabaretHotspot.com:

Loar is presenting an encore performance on at Don't Tell Mama (343 West 46th Street, between 8th and 9th Avenues) on Wednesday, November 13 at 7 pm. For reservations, go to: www.donttellmamanyc.com/shows or call 212-757-0788 after 4 PM. Cover charge: $20/$15 for AEA/MAC/Students. Two-drink minimum per person; cash only.

For more information: www.RosemaryLoar.com





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You