Lynne Bernfield and Eddie Tobin Will Perform on MetropolitanZoom

MetropolitanZoom presents LYNNE BERNFIELD with Eddie Tobin ~ Love is a Double-edged Sword in a live premium virtual venue experience, with full service, including pre-show entertainment and meet and greet at the end of the show.

Lynne Bernfield (aka Tria) is a born performer. Singing and dancing on stage before she was three, Lynne brings a lifetime of experience to the stage. A native New Yorker, she honed her skills as a singer, songwriter, storyteller, and playwright in Los Angeles. A skilled cabaret artist, she has thrilled audiences with her charm, wry wit, and exceptional musicality. Audiences are delighted by her one-woman original musicals seen at the United Solo Festival and the Triad Theater in New York and the Sarasolo Festival in Sarasota. A practicing psychotherapist and published author, Lynne has carefully chosen songs that speak to the theme of her show, "Love is a Double-edged Sword," making it not only delightfully musical but thought-provoking. Lynne's unique style will have you smiling, laughing, and perhaps wiping away a tear.

The event takes place on May 2, 2021 at 7:30pm EST. Learn more at https://metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com/lynne-bernfield-050221/.