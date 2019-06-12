Luba Mason Teams Up with Billy Stritch for New Show at The Green Room 42

This summer on July 10 at 7pm at The Green Room 42 (570 10th Avenue), Broadway star and recording artist Luba Mason will premiere a new Broadway-centric concert, Luba Mason - 5' 10" with pianist & music director Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Christine Ebersole). Tickets are $22.50-$52.50 and can be purchased online at www.onfournyc.com/tickets or by phone at 646.449.7792.

In Luba Mason - 5' 10", Luba will be engaging the audience with personal stories and an inside peek into her 30 year career, taking them through the days of starting as a graduate from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and then getting to work with Broadway & music icons Tommy Tune (The Will Rogers Follies), Paul Simon (The Capeman), Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde) and Des McAnuff (How To Succeed...). With songs from Chicago, Dreamgirls, 42nd Street and many others, you'll be hypnotized by her 3-octave range that thrills, soothes and knocks you off your feet! Accompanied by the unmatched skill of Billy Stritch at the piano, this intimate evening is a rare treat that shares the highs and lows of surviving in show business and ones love of music and the theater and living her dream...

Luba is currently finishing a new album TRIANGLE, produced by Renato Neto (who was the Keyboardist for Prince for over 15 years). The album will be released in 2020 and features James Genus on Bass (the Saturday Night Live band, has toured with Herbie Hancock, Branford Marsalis & Bill Evans), and internationally renowned Joe Locke on Vibraphone (who has toured with Rod Stewart).

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42





