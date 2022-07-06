Liz Callaway and Ann Hampton Callaway to Return to Feinstein's/54 Below in November

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW will welcome the Tony AwardÂ® nominated duo, Liz Callaway and Ann Hampton Callaway, back to celebrate the Thanksgiving season. The cabaret and theater favorites return on November 22, 23, 25, & 26 at 7:00pm, and November 24 at 8:00pm. For reservations and information, visit 54below.com/Liz&Ann.

The Tony AwardÂ®-nominated Callaway Sisters are back by popular demand at Feinstein's/54 Below with their new show, As Long As We're Together! Serving up a feast Thanksgiving week, Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway Raise the Roof with classics of Broadway, standards and pop. Accompanied by their trio led by Alex Rybeck, as Ann's sultry, jazz flavored sound complements Liz's clear bell tones, they infuse new life into songs from Stephen Sondheim to Harold Arlen to Stevie Wonder. Expect a rousing New York night of harmony, humor and the soaring sounds of this award-winning sister act!

November 24 Thanksgiving Day Performance Information

For Liz and Ann's Thanksgiving performance on Thursday, November 24, pre-selected reservations are mandatory & begin at 5:30pm. The kitchen will continue to serve throughout the entirety of the performance. Please arrive within 15 minutes of your scheduled reservation time to ensure that everyone has a wonderful holiday experience. Should you arrive earlier or later than your reservation time, you may be asked to wait at the bar or in the lobby until such a time as you can be seated. For this evening only, our regular menu will be replaced by a Thanksgiving prix fixe, which features classic holiday dishes and other festive seasonal favorites. All guests will be charged $85 each for their meals (this pricing does not include beverages or tax & gratuity).

Liz Callaway & Ann Hampton Callaway: As Long As We're Together! plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 22, 23, 25, & 26 at 7:00pm, and November 24 at 8:00pm. Cover charges are $70-$85, with premium seats for $140-$145. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at http://54below.com/Liz&Ann. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

