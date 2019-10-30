Liora Michelle Returns To Don't Tell Mama Next Month

After three sold-out shows in the spring singer, Liora Michelle, returns to Don't Tell Mama on Friday, November 8th and Saturday, December 7th with her NYC cabaret debut show, "The Greedy Soprano" directed by Lennie Watts with Musical Director Bill Zeffiro.

Before her cabaret debut Ms. Michelle was better known as a Young American soprano performing classic lyric soprano roles to critical acclaim, including Mimì, Musetta, Micaela, Nedda, Leonora (Il Trovatore) and Desdemona (Otello) among others, receiving praise for "the intensity of her performance and the extraordinary quality of her talent" (Il Globo) and her "heavenly sense of phrasing and timing" (The Herald Sun).

"The lovely lady possesses sparkling, expressive eyes and command of body language, as well as precise enunciation. She is unquestionably a welcome addition to the art form of cabaret" - Cabaret Scenes

Bill Zeffiro is the winner of seven Manhattan Association of Cabaret (MAC) Awards and the 2014 Midtown International Theatre Festival award for Outstanding Cabaret Performance. In 2012 and 2013, he was honored by MAC for Best Special Material Song. He also received the MAC for Piano Bar/ Singing Instrumentalist four years in a row.

Lennie Watts is a 13 time MAC, five-time Backstage Bistro, three-time Nightlife, and a 2014 Broadway World Award Winner. He is the only person to receive awards as an outstanding vocalist, director, producer, and booking manager. He has been active in the New York cabaret scene for over 25 years.

Don't Tell Mama is a world-famous entertainment destination located in the heart of New York's theater district.

Liora Michelle performs THE GREEDY SOPRANO at Don't Tell Mama Friday, November 8 and Saturday, December 7. Both shows at 7pm. Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 West 46th Street, NYC. For reservations: www.donttellmamanyc.com or 212.757.0788 (after 4pm).





