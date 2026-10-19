Linda Kahn to Present GOTTA HAVE ME GO WITH YOU at Laurie Beechman Theatre
Kahn performs with pianist Christopher Denny and bassist Jay Leonhart in a program directed by Jeff Harnar.
Linda Kahn, a Bistro Award winner and MAC Award nominee, brings her new show Gotta Have Me Go With You, Songs of Connection to the Laurie Beechman Theatre on Saturday, November 28 at 7:00 PM. Known for her emotional connection to the audience and her deeply personal stories of life and family, Kahn leads an uplifting, tender, and amusing journey about the value of personal connections in a world that seems intent on distancing people from what matters the most.
Featuring Music Director/Arranger Christopher Denny on piano and Jay Leonhart on bass, musical highlights include melodies by Burt Bacharach, Harold Arlen and Ira Gershwin, Amanda McBroom, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Alan and Marilyn Bergman, Dan Fogelberg, The Beatles, and Stephen Sondheim. Gotta Have Me Go With You, Songs of Connection is directed by Jeff Harnar.
Gotta Have Me Go With You, Songs of Connection
Saturday, November 28 at 7:00 PM
Linda Kahn - Vocals
Christopher Denny - Music Director
Jay Leonhart - Bass
Directed by Jeff Harnar
Event Details
The Laurie Beechman Theatre
407 W 42nd St. NYC
Tickets: https://thebeechman.com/events/lbt25-linda-kahn
$25 cover + $25 food/drink minimum
Linda Kahn is a Bistro Award winner for Outstanding Recording in 2024 for Wait 'Til You See What's Next, produced by David Friedman, and was a 2023 MAC award nominee for Best Debut. After starting out as a young actress in TV and theater in Los Angeles, Kahn took a 35-year hiatus from show business to raise a family and have a successful career in event planning. In recent years, Kahn rediscovered her passion for singing, and found, in the cabaret community, the ideal medium for combining her love of connecting with people with her love of performing. Kahn's first solo show, Say Yes, a memoir about the power of giving in to life's opportunities, has moved audiences and gotten uniformly rave reviews from Broadway World, Cabaret Scenes, Cabaret Hot Spot and A Woman About Town. Kahn has performed at major cabaret venues including Laurie Beechman Theatre, The Triad, Don't Tell Mama, The Duplex, Davenports and Canyon Ranch. More information: lindakahn.com/new
Of Kahn's 2024 Bistro Award Winner, Outstanding Recording, Wait 'Til You See What's Next, Gerry Geddes of Bistro Awards said, 'While the album would be worthwhile simply for the introduction of a remarkably talented singer, it is so much more than that. On the music side, it is a gallery of some of New York cabaret's finest arrangers, accompanists, and musicians. Unlike many recordings featuring multiple music directors which can seem 'cut & paste,' this one remains a cohesive and singular statement. It is a work of art.' Wait 'Til You See What's Next is available to purchase on all streaming platforms.
Music Director Christopher Denny is a multi-Bistro and MAC Award winner who has served as musical director, arranger and pianist for such theater, cabaret and opera luminaries as Karen Mason, Lorna Dallas, Julie Wilson, Tammy Grimes, Amanda McBroom, David Campbell, Brent Barrett, Rod Gilfry, Gregg Edelman, Andrea Marcovicci, Lauren Bacall, Dorothy Loudon, Kaye Ballard, Jeff Harnar and Steven Brinberg. Film work includes having produced the recording sessions of Placido Domingo for Baz Luhrmann's Oscar-winning musical film, Moulin Rouge. He has recorded about forty CD's.
Jay Leonhart has been recognized as a very accomplished bass player for a long time now. He has been named the Outstanding Bassist In the Recording Industry three times and is always mentioned when the discussion turns to the outstanding. At age thirteen, while playing banjo with his brother in a dixieland band in Baltimore, Leonhart watched and listened to the bass player and knew that the bass was the instrument he would play forever. Since that time Leonhart has been privileged to play with the likes of Judy Garland, Duke Ellington, Thad Jones, Buddy Rich, Jim Hall, Peggy Lee, Mel Torme, Marian McPartland, Kenny Barron, Sting, James Taylor, Papa Joe Jones, Roy Eldridge, Jim Hall, Louie Bellson, Dick Hyman, Luciano Pavoratti, and many more. Over the years, Leonhart has been writing and singing his own very individualistic songs about his life as a bass player. He now performs his music worldwide to very receptive audiences.
Director Jeff Harnar is a multiple MAC, Bistro and Broadway World Cabaret Award winning Director, recipient of The Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award and was the 2022 Chicago Cabaret Professionals National Honoree. He has directed solo shows for Tovah Feldshuh and Rita Gardner and award winning shows for Celia Berk, Dawn Derow, Margo Brown, Josephine Sanges and Therese Lee.
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