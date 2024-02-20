Linda Eder Returns to 54 Below This Spring

54 Below has announced the return of global star Linda Eder on May 16, 19, & 27, June 21 & 25, and July 2 at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/LindaEder.

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world's most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She's a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway's living room.

Linda Eder plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 16, 19, & 27, June 21 & 25, and July 2 at 7pm. Cover charges are $150 (includes $15 in fees). Premiums are $206.50 (includes $16.50 in fees) – $211.50 (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/LindaEder. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.