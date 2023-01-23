Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lina Koutrakos Announces ONE NIGHT ONLY at Birdland February 20th

Lina Koutrakos will take a night off from teaching and from Clearly Now to return to solo performing.

Jan. 23, 2023  

Lina Koutrakos is a unique voice and a one-in-a-million performer. Her sultry vocal entrances almost purposely mislead you as her sound goes from an emotional explosion to a joyful soft caress and is coupled with her rare storytelling ability through song. Hailed as a "Musical Pied Piper '' from Billboard Magazine, "A smoky volcano of passion" from the Daily News, and "Half earth mother half earthquake" from the Village Voice. Koutrakos has also been raved reviewed in the New York Times and The New York Post and has been repeatedly called "A walking master class." Lina is a multi-award-winning singer, director and performance coach. The Gold Coast Award in Chicago, The Petit Piaf in Paris, and many MAC and Bistros awards in Manhattan. She continues to tour the planet with all she does and will soon release her 7th album "Waitin on the Last Train" in 2023. From her many years worth of work in both rock and roll and cabaret in New York City she has headlined at nearly all the Iconic clubs along the way: From The Bottom Line to 54 Below and everything in between she is now coming together with the magnificent talent gathered in the trio of Tedd Firth (piano), David Finck (bass) and Matt Zebroski (drums) and adding One Night Only at the legendary Birdland here in the Big Apple to her roster. Mixing standards with the not-so-standard, a few originals, her rock, and cabaret chops front and center, and even a sexy surprise guest, One Night Only promises an exciting hour or so and a beautiful night out.

MONDAY FEBRUARY 20th 2023 (Presidents Day!)
7 pm BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB
315 W 44th St #5402, New York, NY 10036
$30 Tickets
To make Reservations the good old fashion way:
212 581-3080

To reserve online click HERE.

