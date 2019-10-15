Lillias White Returns to The Green Room 42 for Holiday Concert

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will welcome back Tony Award winner Lillias White in a special new holiday concert "A Lillias White Christmas" for three performances this season. The shows will take place on Friday, December 13 at 7:00 PM; Saturday, December 14 at 7:00 PM; and Sunday, December 15 at 9:30 PM. With music direction by James Sampliner (Legally Blonde, Honeymoon in Vegas, Prince of Broadway), the evening will feature Ms. White exploring the canon of great holiday classics from stage, screen, radio, and beyond. She opened the room on Valentine's Day in 2017 and has returned for the club's birthday each year since then.

Lillias White is a native of Brooklyn, New York. She has won accolades for her show-stopping performances on the Broadway stage, on television and in films. Lillias won the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Friends of New York and Tony Awards for her role as Sonja in Cy Coleman's The Life. She garnered a Tony nomination for her portrayal of Funmilayo Anikulapo Kuti in Bill T. Jones' Fela! Her other Broadway credits include Once on This Island (Asaka), Barnum (Joice Heth), Cats (Grizabella), Chicago (Mama Morton), How to Succeed in Business... (Jonesy), and the 1987 revival of Dreamgirls (Effie). She received the AUDELCO Award for the world premiere of Regina Taylor's Crowns.

She has appeared in concert halls and night clubs worldwide, including the Sydney Opera House, Singapore Opera House, The Kennedy Center, Bay Area Cabaret, the Boston Pops, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and Carnegie Hall. Lillias won an Emmy Award for her part on "Sesame Street" (Lillian Edwards). On film, Lillias can be seen in Pieces of April (directed by Peter Hedges, Game Six (with Michael Keaton), Nasty Baby, Then She Found Me, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and she can currently be seen on Baz Luhrmann's "The Get Down" on Netflix. She is also credited for her vocal performance as the lead muse in Disney's animated movie Hercules.

Lillias White will perform "A Lillias White Christmas" at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Friday, December 13 at 7:00 PM; Saturday, December 14 at 7:00 PM; and Sunday, December 15 at 9:30 PM. The cover charges is $30-$75. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances and special events.





