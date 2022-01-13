Lila Day Debuts In GETTING HAPPY at Pangea

Lila Day is "Getting Happy," but it's taking a lifetime. Join Lila as she explores her ups and downs with help from Judy Garland, George Michael, Gene Autry, the Bee Gees and more.

This NYC middle-aged gal is making her debut under the direction of Kristine Zbornik and with musical stylings/direction of Brian Holman.

As quoted by Lila's high school choral director, "she could have been good."

Wednesday, February 9 and Saturday, February 12 at 7PM at Pangea. Tickets on sale now at now at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/60134

$20 in advance on-line ($25 at door) + $20 Food/Drink Minimum

$20 at door for MACNY members with advance reservations + $20 Food/Drink Minimum.