Lila Day Debuts In GETTING HAPPY at Pangea

pixeltracker

Featuring works from Judy Garland, George Michael, Gene Autry, the Bee Gees and more.

Jan. 13, 2022  

Lila Day is "Getting Happy," but it's taking a lifetime. Join Lila as she explores her ups and downs with help from Judy Garland, George Michael, Gene Autry, the Bee Gees and more.

This NYC middle-aged gal is making her debut under the direction of Kristine Zbornik and with musical stylings/direction of Brian Holman.

As quoted by Lila's high school choral director, "she could have been good."

Wednesday, February 9 and Saturday, February 12 at 7PM at Pangea. Tickets on sale now at now at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/60134

$20 in advance on-line ($25 at door) + $20 Food/Drink Minimum
$20 at door for MACNY members with advance reservations + $20 Food/Drink Minimum.


