Letizia Gambi With Lenny White And All Star Band Announced At D.C. Blues Alley

Letizia Gambi's music is a combination of her Italian-Neapolitan roots with the heritage of Black American Jazz. It is a "cultural fusion", her January 29, 2020 performance at Blues Alley will feature a veritable "United Nations" of jazz musicians.

Born in Naples, Italy, Letizia Gambi is an international singer, songwriter considered one of the most versatile and talented singers of her generation. She had worked with such stellar players as Gato Barbieri, Chick Corea, Ron Carter, Lenny White, Gil Goldstein, Wallace Roney, and Patrice Rushen.

Her two albums, Introducing Letizia Gambi (2012) and Blue Monday (2016), were considered for Grammy Awards as Best Vocal Jazz Album and Best Arrangements for Vocals.

Lenny White is a four-time Grammy Award-winning American jazz drummer and producer. Founder of the Return to Forever band with Chick Corea and Stanley Clarke, Lenny is known for the iconic recording "Bitches Brew" with Miles Davis, "Red Clay" with Freddie Hubbard. Lenny is Letizia Gambi's producer.

Fahir Atakoglu is an internationally acclaimed composer and pianist. He scored and composed the soundtrack of the TV Drama entitled "Magnificent Century" which has been broadcast in 65 countries. Also, an accomplished solo artist, Fahir has released 17 albums since his solo debut in 1994. Letizia Gambi has recorded one song, "Come Music", for Fahir's upcoming album, "Por Amour".

Dave Stryker is a jazz guitarist who has recorded more than 25 albums as a leader and has been a featured sideman with Stanley Turrentine, Jack McDuff and Kevin Mahogany. Hot House jazz magazine awarded him Best Guitarist Fans Decision for 2017. He is also honored as a Top Jazz Guitarists in the 2019 Downbeat Critics and Readers Polls for the 10th time.

Jisoo Ok is a cellist, festival director, arranger and educator of classical and tango music. She received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from The Juilliard School, studying with Bonnie Hampton and Fred Sherry and chamber music with Itzhak Perlman and Robert Mann.

Ollie Bomann is a New Zealander bassist, who has studied at the Steinhardt School at New York University since 2016. He is Lenny White's student and help found the group "Stello".

For more information and reservations, click here.





