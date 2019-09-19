Leslie Jordan Returns to The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - the new intimate concert venue dubbed Broadway's "off-night hotspot" by The New York Times - will present Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian Leslie Jordan in his return engagement with the acclaimed evening "Over-Exposed" for two performances only on Friday, October 18 at 9:30 PM and Saturday, October 18 at 7:00 PM. Best known for his standout roles in "Sordid Lives," "American Horror Story," The Help, NBC's hit series "Will & Grace," and his recent leading role in the new comedy "The Cool Kids" on Fox TV, Jordan has charmed fans for over four decades. In "Over-Exposed," he invites his audiences behind-the-scenes of his childhood and career. Offering a charming and hilarious look-back at his life experience as a flamboyant youth raised as a Southern Baptist, as well as the unbelievable real-life stories and treasured anecdotes from his renowned stage and television performances.

Leslie Jordan, one of the most consistently recognizable faces in popular entertainment, is an Emmy Award winner for playing "Beverley Leslie" in 2006 for "Will & Grace." He has enjoyed rapturous reviews for his original stage plays My Trip Down the Pink Carpet, Stories I Can't tell Mama, andFruit Fly, in addition to his supporting presence in one of Hollywood's most prestigious, message-minded films of the last decade, The Help. He's been singled out with great notices for Lucky Guy, his off-Broadway musical theatre debut in 2011. His defining role as "Brother Boy" in the cult film sensationSordid Lives evolved into a well-received prequel on Logo TV. As the celebrated author and star of his own HBO special My Trip Down the Pink Carpet, Jordan remains sought after as a Guest Star on every imaginable form of episodic, comedic television (TV Land's "The Exes," Fox's "Raising Hope," Disney Channel's "Shake It Up!," and ABC's "The Neighbors"). He enjoyed a star turn in the third season of FX's "American Horror Story" opposite Hollywood heavyweights Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Sarah Paulson and Frances Conroy. Additionally, he recently appeared as a cast member/house occupant in the smash reality competition "Celebrity Big Brother UK." In 2017, Jordan again sparred with his lovable nemesis "Karen Walker" as a guest actor in the return of NBC's "Will & Grace." In 2018, Jordan starred alongside comedy legends Martin Mull, Vicki Lawrence, and David Alan Grier in the new comedy series "The Cool Kids" on Fox TV. For more information, please visit www.thelesliejordan.com.

Leslie Jordan will perform "Over-Exposed" at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) for two shows only,Friday, October 18 at 9:30 PM and Saturday, October 18 at 7:00 PM. The cover charge ranges from $25-$60. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42





