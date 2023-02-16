Lauren Molina, Nick Cearley, Javier Ignacio, and More Join Lauren Elder For SONGS AND PEOPLE I LIKE At The Green Room 42

Broadway and Downtown cabaret favorite, Lauren Elder, debuts her new cabaret "Songs and People I Like" at The Green Room 42 on 2/22/23 at 7pm. She'll bring together friends she has performed with on stages all over NYC and the world, in what is sure to be a joyous and entertaining evening full of laughter and surprises! Lauren will share stories of the ups and downs of a creative life, original songs, fresh covers, and of course some musical theater.

Joining Lauren on stage will be Lauren Molina (The Skivvies, Rock of Ages), Nick Cearley (The Skivvies), Javier Ignacio (Company, Side Show), Jon-Michael Reese (A Strange Loop), Bobby Cronin (Mary and Max), Maya Sharpe (HAIR), Kurt Phelan (RENT), and Nanci Zoppi. The evening is music directed by Emmy Award winning composer, Lance Horne.

"I wanted to take this chance to bring together friends who I love performing with, and don't get to as often anymore," said Elder. "I've found some of my closest friends while on stage, and I want to showcase that love and togetherness."

Elder, who built her theatrical career in New York City (starring in the Broadway revivals of HAIR and Side Show), relocated to Los Angeles during the pandemic. Once gracing stages around NYC on a weekly basis, this now is a rare opportunity to see her on this side of the country.

"I'm so excited to be back in the city, and to be able to share what I've been working on over the last couple years, and to do that with my favorite people? Well, that's just the best!" mused Elder. "I met Maya Sharpe in HAIR, and she opened my eyes to songwriting - something I never thought I was good at. We'll be singing a new song I wrote together." She continued: "I often perform with Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley together, as The Skivvies, but I wanted to feature them each on separate songs that showed more about our friendships."

"Lance has been my partner in whimsy for many years in the city, Bobby is one of my closest friends and favorite musical collaborators, Nanci was my theatre school roomie, Kurt and Jon-Michael have become part of my friend family through my nights at Club Cumming. Bringing them all together in one night, is honestly a wild dream come true!"

Lauren Elder is an actress, director, singer-songwriter, and world champion whistler (Masters of Musical Whistling 2017). Lauren has been seen on Broadway in the revivals of Side Show and Hair and in the West End in Hair. She played Mary in the world premiere production of Mary and Max, a new musical by Bobby Cronin and Crystal Skillman, at Theatre Calgary, where she won the BroadwayWorld Regional Award for Best Actress in a musical. Other Theater: Hair (Shakespeare in the Park/NY Public Theater), The Village of Vale (Lincoln Center), Orange Star Smasharoo; Regional: Side Show (Kennedy Center, La Jolla Playhouse), Kingsmen Shakespeare Festival; TV: Law & Order SVU, Louie, Boardwalk Empire, Macy's Thanksgiving Parade, 2009 Tony Awards. Lauren directed a critically hailed, immersive off-off-Broadway production of RENT at The Secret Theatre in Queens. Lauren is also a private acting, voice, and career coach and on faculty at NY Film Academy and A Class Act. She performs regularly in nightclubs around NYC, including 54 Below, Joe's Pub, Birdland, and is one of the hosts of Monday's at the Club - a weekly Spontaneous Cabaret Curated on the Fly at Alan Cumming's Club Cumming. Her debut album can be found on iTunes and Spotify! laureneldermusic.com

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in YOTEL Times Square - is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot," our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.