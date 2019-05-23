Lauren Molina, Carrie St. Louis, Joey Calveri, & More Lead ROCK OF AGES Reunion at 54 Below

On Monday, June 3rd, cast members from the Broadway, National Tour, and Las Vegas companies of Rock of Ages will reunite in concert at Feinstein's/54 Below to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the show opening on Broadway. They will be joined by some of the newest members of the Rock of Ages family, cast members from this summer's Off-Broadway Revival.

The cast for this one-night-only concert includes Tessa Alves, Amber Ardolino, Jake Boyd, Joey Calveri, C.J. Eldred, Jacob Haren, Sean Jenness, Danny Mchugh, Ralph Meitzler, Michael Minarik, Lauren Molina, Justin Mortelliti, Shannon Mullen, Christie Schwartzman, Dominique Scott, Kirsten Scott, Carrie St. Louis, Sarrah Strimel, Bret Tuomi, Travis Walker, and Tad Wilson.

The 7pm & 9:30pm concerts are music directed by the original conductor of Rock of Ages on Broadway, Henry Aronson, and produced by Shoshana Feinstein.

Tickets begin at $45 with a $25 food/beverage minimum and can be purchased at 54Below.com (direct link: https://54below.com/events/rock-of-ages-reunion-concert/)





