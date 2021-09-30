Laura Benanti Announces Brandon Michael Nase & Miranda Ferris as Special Guests for Feinstein's/54 Below Concert

Tony Award winner Laura Benanti will continue the Feinstein's/54 Below Diamond Series with performances October 5 to October 10. This new week-long residency features concert-length performances by some of the most luminous talents on Broadway matched with specially curated dinners in our elegant supper club. To ensure an intimate, comfortable and never to-be-forgotten experience, seating will be limited. Tickets start at $300 and can be purchased at www.54below.com/LauraBenanti.

LAURA BENANTI, OCTOBER 5-10 at 8:30 PM

Laura Benanti makes her long-anticipated return to Feinstein's/54 Below as a part of the exclusive Diamond Series. A Tony Award®-winning actress who began her Broadway career at the age of 18, she has starred in 11 Broadway shows (including The Sound of Music, Gypsy, Into the Woods, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Nine, She Loves Me, and My Fair Lady) and has been nominated for 5 Tony Awards®. Her flourishing television career includes roles on "Gossip Girl," "Younger," "Nashville," "Supergirl," "Nurse Jackie," and "The Good Wife" among others. Laura starred as Elsa Schraeder in the NBC production of "The Sound of Music Live!" and she has impersonated Melania Trump in several appearances on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." On the big screen, Benanti stars opposite Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan, and Stanley Tucci in the film Worth this fall and in Lin-Manuel Miranda's TICK, TICK... BOOM! for Netflix. She was recently seen opposite Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish in the film Here Today.

The following special guest performers will join Laura as noted, with additional guests to be announced:

Brandon Michael Nase, Broadway For Racial Justice - Oct. 5-10

Miranda Ferris - Oct. 7 & 3

Guests will be greeted with a welcome drink and hors d'oeuvres prior to a three-course dinner and an up-close and personal performance. Following the show, guests are invited to linger and savor their evening in the warm and stylish environs of Feinstein's/54 Below. The cost of dinner, the concert, tax, and tip is included in the ticket price, with additional alcoholic beverages billed separately.

The Diamond Series will feature an exclusive menu created by Consulting Chef Harold Dieterle, best known to foodies everywhere as the Season 1 winner of Top Chef. Chef Dieterle's prior restaurants include Perilla, The Marrow, and Kin Shop, which received a two-star rating from the New York Times. Presiding over the kitchen and leading the culinary team on a nightly basis is Chef de Cuisine Jonathan Mecca. To view the menu for this event, visit https://54below.com/diamond-menu/.

Ticket and venue information

Tickets for the Diamond Series are $300-$450 and can be purchased at www.54below.com/LauraBenanti or by calling (646) 476-3551.

Additional information about Feinstein's/54 Below and a full schedule are available at www.54below.com.

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on their safety protocols can be found here.