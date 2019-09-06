Lapidus, D'Archangelis, and Cook Come to Feinstein's/54 Below

Amanda D'Archangelis, Ben Lapidus, and Anderson Cook are returning to Feinstein's/54 Below to celebrate five years of original, off-kilter musical theatre in New York City. This rising writing trio is bringing together old cast members and new guests to showcase their favorite odd, obscene, heartwarming, and hilarious characters and songs from shows like Bleeding Kansas, Pop Punk High, Blatantly Blaine, and The Disembodied Hand That Fisted Everyone to Death - the Musical!, as well as never-before-heard projects and brand new music.

Guests include Nick Barasch (She Loves Me, West Side Story), Diamond Essence White (Dear Evan Hansen), Sawyer Nunes (Gettin' the Band Back Together, Finding Neverland), Melanie Brook (Bubble Boy, 54 Sings Ariana Grande/Taylor Swift), Danté Jeanfelix (Playing Hot, Ars Nova), Jimmy Brewer (The Flamingo Kid, Hartford Stage), Marc Koeck (High Button Shoes, NYCC), Kelly Krauter (Waitress National Tour), McLean Peterson (Not Ivanka), and more to be announced!

The show features musical direction by Fernanda Douglas and is produced by Melanie Brook and David Treatman.

Ben, Amanda, and Anderson have written four full-length musicals which have received praise in Billboard, the FADER, Theatre is Easy, Time Out New York, Alternative Press, and many tweets and Instagram stories. Their work has appeared off-Broadway, off-off-Broadway, at Universities, comedy clubs, and bars. They won the Audience Choice Award in the 2019 Sound Bites Musical Theatre Festival and the 2017 NMI New Voices Contest, and were finalists for the 2019 Dramatists Guild Musical Theater Fellowship.

Ben Lapidus co-created, sound designed, and composed Gay Future, a narrative podcast that recently earned a Webby nomination and recognition from the Guardian, Cosmopolitan, and the AV Club. He wrote and starred in Pop Punk High from 2016 - 2018, and works as a sound designer with his company Lapidus Audio, providing original music and sound design across media.

Amanda D'Archangelis was recognized as a New/Emerging/Outstanding Artist at the York Theater. She's performed in solo shows and group cabarets at Feinstein's/54 Below, The Duplex, and the Green Room 42. She's the resident composer of Bluelaces Theatre Company, providing theater for people with developmental disabilities, and an alumnus of the BMI Musical Theatre Workshop.

Anderson Cook recently won the Sloan Student Grand Jury Prize in the Tribeca Film Festival. He's been a semi-finalist for the Eugene O'Neill New Play Conference and a finalist for the Echo Theater's National Young Playwright. He's a member of the BMI Musical Theatre Workshop and the Dramatists Guild.

The Songs of Ben Lapidus, Amanda D'Archangelis, and Anderson Cook plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, September 26th at 9:30 PM. There is a $25-$35 cover charge ($6 more if purchased at door) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





