DECADE BY DECADE: THE FINALE is Coming to The Green Room 42

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Decade by Decade will return to The Green Room 42 on September 17 at 9:30 PM for its grand finale. Created and directed by Sydney Stephan, the concert takes audiences on a high-energy journey through music from the 1950s through the 2020s, celebrating iconic pop, rock, soul, R&B, musical theatre, and more.

With AJ Kostromina on drums, the finale features an incredible cast of NYC performers: Sabina Demidovich, Olivia London, Hailie Lucille, Ryan Doyle, Amanda Gomes, Nino Ruggeri, Patrick Ryan Castle, Michelle Zink-Munoz, Ashley Morton, Aidan Michael Kelly, Markia Nicole Smith, Molly Oldham, Stephen Coakley, Isha Narayanan, Wei Ng, Kayla Jordan Jacobs, Bianca Calisi, Joey Edward Herr, Stephanie Ainsworth, Willem Butler, Ryan J Charest, Mary Nikols, Kimi Galang Villegas, Mya Bodnick, Alexander McConkie-May, and Jared Guerrasio.

Decade by Decade: The Finale plays September 17, 2026 at 9:30 PM at The Green Room 42. Audiences can use promo code DECADE25 for 25% off in-person tickets. Livestream tickets are also available, and the performance can be watched for up to one week after the show.

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