DECADE BY DECADE: THE FINALE is Coming to The Green Room 42
The performance will take place on September 17.
Decade by Decade will return to The Green Room 42 on September 17 at 9:30 PM for its grand finale. Created and directed by Sydney Stephan, the concert takes audiences on a high-energy journey through music from the 1950s through the 2020s, celebrating iconic pop, rock, soul, R&B, musical theatre, and more.
With AJ Kostromina on drums, the finale features an incredible cast of NYC performers: Sabina Demidovich, Olivia London, Hailie Lucille, Ryan Doyle, Amanda Gomes, Nino Ruggeri, Patrick Ryan Castle, Michelle Zink-Munoz, Ashley Morton, Aidan Michael Kelly, Markia Nicole Smith, Molly Oldham, Stephen Coakley, Isha Narayanan, Wei Ng, Kayla Jordan Jacobs, Bianca Calisi, Joey Edward Herr, Stephanie Ainsworth, Willem Butler, Ryan J Charest, Mary Nikols, Kimi Galang Villegas, Mya Bodnick, Alexander McConkie-May, and Jared Guerrasio.
Decade by Decade: The Finale plays September 17, 2026 at 9:30 PM at The Green Room 42. Audiences can use promo code DECADE25 for 25% off in-person tickets. Livestream tickets are also available, and the performance can be watched for up to one week after the show.
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