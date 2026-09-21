THE TUNEABOMBER: Original Cast Recording to be Released This Fall
The show, directed by Liz Power, will mark its one-year anniversary performance at the Reverie Room.
The TUNEabomber: Original Cast Recording will release its first single “Doctor Murray” on Friday, September 25, the same day as the new Netflix film Unabomber, starring Russell Crowe, Jacob Tremblay, and Shailene Woodley. The TUNEabomber is a new musical comedy about the Unabomber written and performed by John Lampe and Michael Wysong.
The show's monthly residency at New York's Reverie Room will return on September 26, with additional performances in Los Angeles and Boston. Physical copies will be available exclusively at live shows. The album will be released in streaming and digital formats on Friday, October 16, timed for the show's one-year anniversary performance on October 17. For tickets to all shows, please visit www.thetuneabomber.com. To pre-save the single “Doctor Murray,” visit the label HERE. To pre-save the album, click HERE.
The TUNEabomber is set at a parole board hearing, where Ted Kaczynski (aka The Unabomber) recounts his life through song in the hope of proving that he never wanted to be a monster, he only wanted to be a star. While he may have spent years sending explosives, this is one performance Ted can't bomb. With direction by Liz Power, this musical comedy dares to ask the question no one needed an answer to: What if this notorious eco-terrorist was the next Bob Fosse?
Lampe and Wysong comment, “What started as a drunk text found a life on social media and soon will be an album you can listen to on your phone. Just what Ted would have wanted! We are excited people want to hear this show and are even more excited that an amazing label like Joy Machine Records would release it. We're thrilled that this little show can now have a life outside of the New York bodega where we perform it.”
After runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the Kansas City Fringe, The TUNEabomber was selected as a participant in the third annual Broadway Shark Tank at Open Jar Studios. It has since played sold-out engagements around the country including Los Angeles, St. Louis, Austin, and Columbus.
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