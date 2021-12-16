LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE - THE MUSICAL is Coming to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Love is Love is Love - The Musical on January 3, 2022. The musical by Michelle Lee (music and lyrics for Helen of Troy, A Musical) dives right into the issues at the core of the human experience and features Tony Award nominated producer JJ Maley, BroadwayWorld Regional Award winner Ariana Valdes (The Sound of Music, My Fair Lady), BroadwayWorld Regional Award winner Lilli Komurek, and Theater Association of New York (TANY) Award winner Ty-Gabriel Jones. Rounding out the talented ensemble are Nina Andjelic, Drew Coleman, Kilian Crowley, Josh Mele, Olivia Moffa, Liz Neitge, Derek Emerson Powell, Sophie Sagan-Gutherz, and Melissa Winter. Music Direction by Adam J. Rineer and Direction by Ariana Valdes.

In this contemporary musical, thought leaders are invited to an event in New York City to speak about their lives in the public eye - but none of them are prepared for what comes next. As their stories unfold, the details of their lives emerge, unveiling the truth hidden behind the shiny digital facades they've been displaying to the world. The story dives right into the issues at the core of the human experience, while the diverse cast of characters transform each performance into a heartfelt confessional.

"Michelle Lee incorporates voices from communities other than her own. Most importantly, she does this by handing the microphone and pen to artists of those experiences; She has welcomed and credited members of the BIPOC, trans, and non-binary communities to collaborate in the writing, revision, and direction of the show." - Ty-Gabriel Jones

Love is Love is Love - The Musical plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 3, 2022. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins