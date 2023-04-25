Kuhoo Verma, Kayla Zanakis & Natalie Myrick to Join The Fled Collective's Celebration Of The Multiverse Of SMJ

The Fled Collective will present a fundraiser to support their upcoming production of SWAY written by SMJ and directed by Daniella Caggiano. This will feature excerpts from the playwright SMJ's body of work, including SWAY, At The Barre, this old haunt, Untitled Raccoon Play, The Triangle, and I'm Fine Though.

Excerpts from At The Barre will be performed by Kuhoo Verma (Octet, Hulu's Plan B, Murder Mystery 2), Keith Weiss (EPIC: The Musical, Eelpout, Tahara), Rita Castagna (Winner of American Pop's Orchestra's NextGen Competition) and At The Barre Composer/Lyricist Natalie Myrick (Teegan in SWAY, 2022 Write Out Loud Winner), with music accompaniment by John Bronston.

Fled Collective Members set to perform are Christine Pollnow, Marcus Jones, Emily Oliveira, Nat Stornelli, Laurel Andersen, Kayla Zanakis, Georgia Kate Cohen, Greg Lakhan, Irina Kaplan, Will Vonada, Sarah Alice Shull, and Dorothea Gloria.

The event will take place on Monday, May 1st at 7 pm at Bird in Hand. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here or by becoming an In-House Fan on The Fled's Patreon here.

There will be an online auction available to the general public soon with items including: specialty cocktails, show tickets, theater subscriptions, headshots sessions, a script consultation with SMJ, tarot card readings, and more! All proceeds from the party will go directly to supporting The Fled's upcoming production of SWAY.

SWAY, a queer, psycho-thriller comedy, dives into the fetishization of bodies & cults, the toxicity of the mental health industry, and the exploitation of the need for human connection on social media. It was recently named a semifinalist for the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's 2022 National Playwrights Conference and a semifinalist for the 2022-2023 New Dramatists Princess Grace Award Fellowship.

"Theatre companies developing a new play of an emerging playwright rarely revel in the work beyond the one they are trying to produce. But SMJ's origin is far more than just SWAY. In planning an evening that encouraged support for SWAY, I wanted to honor the expansive, hilarious, and multifaceted nature of how SMJ's body of work came to be." said Keith Weiss, Head of the Fled Collective's Department of Development & Engagement, who serves on The Fled's Leadership Circle. "There are so many varying perspectives - from trans ballet dancers to social media influencers and, obviously, teenagers morphing into clowns and mimes. SMJ's contemporary voice reframes the environmental platitudes we're accustomed to as theatergoers by asking bold questions about identity, relationship, and empathy. It is my hope audiences leave this evening cherishing their own journey of what brought them to where they are today."

For more information about The Fled and their upcoming productions, please visit their website at https://thefled.com