Kevin Ferg & Friends to Present THE 4TH ANNUAL FRIENDSGIVING LEFTOVERS at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Kevin Ferg & Friends in The 4th Annual Friendsgiving Leftovers on November 24, 2023 at 9:30pm for the NYC holiday cabaret that you won't want to miss! Kevin Ferguson and his fabulous friends are finally coming together on Black Friday for the fourth installment of this hit show, both in-person and with a livestream option at 9:45pm ET.

This evening will honor the power of friendship and has nothing to do with the other holiday that week. Kev acts as the show’s emcee while his fabulous friends take turns belting out these friendly tunes. The night will be full of surprise appearances from some Broadway friends and drag performers. Enjoy a full band led by acclaimed music director Darnell White! Expect high energy camp and a setlist full of familiar jams like “The Friends TV Show Theme Song,” “Friend like Me” from Disney’s Aladdin, “You Are My Friend,” by Patti LaBelle and so many more! Call your best pals and buy your tickets now because this show is going to be unforgettably joyful!

Kevin Ferg & Friends in The Friendsgiving Leftovers Vol. 4 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 24, 2023 at 9:30pm. There is a $15-$25 cover charge ($18-29 with fees), with Premium tickets at $50 ($56.50 with fees).There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets for the livestream are $25 ($28.50 with fees). Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





MORE ABOUT KEVIN FERG & FRIENDS



The Kevin Ferg & Friends Co. is an entertainment collective that pride themselves on their fabulous collaborative skills and advocacy efforts for Black artists and audiences. Kevin Ferguson, the founder of KF&F, is actively engaged in the Broadway community and is a member of the Black Theatre Coalition. Kev knows that none of these productions would have happened without the support of his friends so he felt “K.Ferg&Friends” was the best name for the group. KF&F was officially established in 2019 and since then Kev and his friends have presented several sold out shows all over NYC. Shows like The Friendsgiving Leftovers, A Night for Luther Vandross Vol. 1 & 2, and NYC’s first ever Jackie’s Back!: A Tribute Concert; along with multiple open mic nights and stand up comedy shows. To stay connected and to catch their next shows, check out the Ferg&Friends website at KevinFergAndFriends.com or just google them you'll see the reviews!

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.



