Keri René Fuller, Tamika Lawrence, Samantha Pauly Join BROADWAY SINGS MARIAH HOLIDAY At The Cutting Room

By: Nov. 30, 2023

On December 4 and 21, the acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series will present their Mariah Carey Holiday Spectacular, in which a starry cast of 16 Broadway performers will belt out the original arrangements from Mariah Carey's Holiday albums, plus a few of her original hits, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra at The Cutting Room. 

Recently announced to be featured in the lineup are Samantha Pauly (Six), Tamika Lawrence (Book of Mormon), Keri René Fuller (Six), Chelsea Lea Wiliams (Oklahoma!), Alyssa Wray (“American Idol”), Mia Gentile (Kinky Boots), Josh Walker (Rent), Michelle Beth Herman (Les Miserables), Savy Jackson (Bad Cinderella), Emily Kristen Morris (Wicked), Castrata, Ximone Rose (Into the Woods), Nio Levon (Tiny Desk), Lindsay Joan (“The Voice”), Mia Gerachis (Kinky Boots - 12/4 only) and Courtney Bassett (Titanique - 12/21 only).

The concert will give tribute to the songs from Mariah Carey's holiday album, Merry Christmas, including “All I Want For Christmas Is You”, “Silent Night”, and “O, Holy Night”, as well as a few surprise hits throughout the night. The music will be arranged & orchestrated by Joshua Stephen Kartes and music directed by Ben Moss.

 

The Mariah Carey Holiday Spectacular is produced and directed by Corey Mach (Merrily We Roll Along). Previous singers honored in the series, created in 2012, include Sara Bareilles, Beyoncé, The Beatles, and most recently Taylor Swift. On January 8, the series will honor Whitney Houston at Sony Hall with a full orchestra. More information about Broadway Sings can be found on their website: www.broadwaysings.com.

 

Shows on Monday, December 4 are at 5:30pm and 8:30pm. Shows on Monday, December 21 are at 6:00pm and 8:30pm. Tickets are priced between $30 - $65 and can be purchased at broadwaysings.com. The Cutting Room is located at 44 E 32nd Street. All seating sections are first come, first served, but only those with tickets in the Main Room are guaranteed a seat. All ages are welcome and all performers are subject to change.


