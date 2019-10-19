Kelly Hall-Tompkins Pre-forms Florence Price at NYC's Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center

Article Pixel Oct. 19, 2019  

Kelly Hall-Tompkins Pre-forms Florence Price at NYC's Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center

Superstar violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins returns to PREFORMANCES with Allison Charney to play Florence Price's masterful Violin Concerto, no. 2 this Thursday, October 24th at 7pm at Merkin Hall. Ms. Hall-Tompkins makes this appearance in the midst of her "The Fiddler Expanding Tradition" tour and her work on the composite song cycle, "Forgotten Voices", an original commission from Music Kitchen: Food for the Soul, which premieres at Carnegie Hall in the spring.

Thursday's program will also include Strauss' breathtakingly beautiful song "Morgen" pre-formed by Ms. Hall-Tompkins, soprano Allison Charney and pianist Craig Ketter.

For ticket information, go to www.preformances.org

Photo Credit: David Andrako



