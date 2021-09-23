Kelli Rabke Goes Solo With TINY GIANTS On October 8th at The Green Room 42

Kelli Rabke

IN

TINY GIANTS

PETITE POWERHOUSES FROM GARLAND TO GAGA

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8TH AT 7:00PM

AT THE GREEN ROOM 42

646-707-2990

ON FOUR NYC, FOURTH FLOOR, YOTEL NYC

570 TENTH AVE NY NY 10036





THE GREEN ROOM 42 presents Kelli Rabke in TINY GIANTS - PETITE POWERHOUSES FROM GARLAND TO GAGA on Friday, October 8th at 7:00pm. Broadway Powerhouse, Kelli Rabke, proves that good things do indeed come in small packages! She returns to the Green Room 42 for the NYC premiere of her newest show, TINY GIANTS, PETITE POWERHOUSES FROM GARLAND TO GAGA! Did you know that many of the biggest, most iconic female voices in history have come from the smallest women? In this salute to legendary ladies including Piaf, Dolly, Bette, Garland, Gaga, and many more small-in

stature surprises, you'll hear unforgettable songs from 8 decades of popular music. Join Kelli, (the Narrator in the Broadway revival of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Eponine in Les Miserables on Broadway, and Yonah in the American premiere of Children of Eden), with her music director and pianist John Fischer, Sean Harkness on guitar, and Stevi Incremona on backing vocals for this journey through vertically challenged territory - a subject she was born to explore as part of the club herself! Directed by Mark Waldrop.

Kelli Rabke in TINY GIANTS - PETITE POWERHOUSES FROM GARLAND TO GAGA plays THE GREEN ROOM 42 on Friday, OCTOBER 8TH AT 7PM. Ticket prices are $39 - $79 and food and drinks are available, but no minimum purchase required. Tickets available HERE or by calling 646-707-2990. All guests are required to be fully vaccinated to enter the venue. Please provide vaccine card or Excelsior Pass and ID at the door.



MORE ABOUT Kelli Rabke

Kelli was handpicked by Andrew Lloyd Webber to make her Broadway debut as the Narrator in the revival of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, followed by Eponine in the Broadway company of Les Miserables. She has performed in regional theatres throughout the country, most notably as Yonah in the American premiere of

Stephen Schwartz's Children of Eden at the Paper Mill Playhouse, the theatre where she also got her "big break" as Dorothy in their landmark production of The Wizard of Oz. After leaving the bright lights of the stage to start a family, Kelli is now a staple in the NYC cabaret world. Her first solo show debuted to a sold-out crowd at Feinstein's/54 Below, and since then she's been featured in everything from Sondheim to Streisand to Bernstein, in addition to creating her own shows. With Spot-On Entertainment, she performs regularly with symphony orchestras stretching from Calgary to Mazatlan and all across the country in Blockbuster Broadway, Music of the Knights, and The Wonderful Music of Oz. Recent highlights include debuting an original song by David Friedman and Kathie Lee Gifford on the Today Show, and recording the Emmy nominated PBS American Songbook segment Stephen Schwartz and Friends, featuring the composer himself at the piano and Kelli singing one of his signature songs from Wicked, "The Wizard and I". She is most proud of her biggest "productions" to date, her son Joseph, and daughter Abigale! Visit www.kellirabke.com for photos, videos, schedule, and more!



MORE ABOUT THE GREEN ROOM 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42, Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot, recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music events and nightclub acts. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside the YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42.