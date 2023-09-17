Katie Horwitch To Play The Green Room 42 With WANT YOUR SELF: A BOOK LAUNCH CABARET

Katie Horwitch is a writer, speaker, mindset coach, and women’s empowerment activist who has spent over a decade working to shift the cultural self-talk paradigm. She is the founder of WANT: Women Against Negative Talk, a platform that gives women tips, tools, motivation, and inspiration to move forward in their lives fearlessly, by shifting their negative self-talk patterns. She is also the host of WANTcast: The Women Against Negative Talk Podcast.

In celebration of the launch of the debut book Want Your Self: Shift of Self-Talk and Unearth the Strength in Who You Were All Along (10/3/23 Sounds True), Katie is hosting a book launch cabaret! Want Your Self is a wise, compassionate, and pragmatic guide for changing your self-talk at the deepest level, so you can move forward fearlessly into the life you were meant to live.

Join Katie as she makes her NYC solo debut and author debut at the same time to celebrate the release of her book. Featuring a hefty dose of pop, musical theatre, and ‘90s deep cuts, Katie combines her signature style of ease, humor, and inclusivity — along with her willingness to dive deep, get honest, and lead by example — to guide you through the journey of shifting your self-talk in a real, lasting way. Completely reimagining what a book launch is “supposed to” look like, Want Your Self: A Book Launch Cabaret is a joyful and empowering call to action for anyone who wants to change the world—and is willing to do the not-easy-but-oh-so-right work of changing their own world first.

As an actor and performer, Katie has been seen on network TV and feature films, as well as on stages both regionally and Off-Broadway. Some of her favorite credits include TV/Film: "Valentine's Day," "Dexter," Regional/Off-Broadway: A Little Night Music (South Coast Rep), Grease (Avalon Casino), No Strings (Reprise! Los Angeles), Picture Perfect (York Theater), Sunday In The Park With George (Irvine Barclay Theater). This all feels very much like a past life to Katie, so she is beyond thrilled to be onstage again at TGR42 after a long hiatus.

When: October 6, 2023

Where: The Green Room 42

When: 7:00 pm ET

Link for tickets HERE.

Tickets prices start at $22.50, and includes a copy of the book upon entry.

The Green Room 42 does not have a minimum food or drink purchase.