Katie Horwitch To Play The Green Room 42 With WANT YOUR SELF: A BOOK LAUNCH CABARET

Women's Empowerment Activist to release book with musical cabaret.

By: Sep. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Johnny Mathis: A Birthday Tribute (And Review) Photo 1 Johnny Mathis: A Birthday Tribute (And Review)
A Video Roundup Celebrating The ASA's Gala Honoring Betty Buckley: NEW WAYS TO DREAM at Me Photo 2 A Video Library Of The Cast Of NEW WAYS TO DREAM
Natalie Douglas Partners With Club44 Records Photo 3 Natalie Douglas And Club44 Join Forces
Review: ADAM PASCAL rocks out at 54 Below Photo 4 Adam Pascal Finds Balance In New Show

Katie Horwitch To Play The Green Room 42 With WANT YOUR SELF: A BOOK LAUNCH CABARET

Katie Horwitch To Play The Green Room 42 With WANT YOUR SELF: A BOOK LAUNCH CABARET

Katie Horwitch is a writer, speaker, mindset coach, and women’s empowerment activist who has spent over a decade working to shift the cultural self-talk paradigm. She is the founder of WANT: Women Against Negative Talk, a platform that gives women tips, tools, motivation, and inspiration to move forward in their lives fearlessly, by shifting their negative self-talk patterns. She is also the host of WANTcast: The Women Against Negative Talk Podcast.

In celebration of the launch of the debut book Want Your Self: Shift of Self-Talk and Unearth the Strength in Who You Were All Along (10/3/23 Sounds True), Katie is hosting a book launch cabaret! Want Your Self is a wise, compassionate, and pragmatic guide for changing your self-talk at the deepest level, so you can move forward fearlessly into the life you were meant to live. 

Join Katie as she makes her NYC solo debut and author debut at the same time to celebrate the release of her book. Featuring a hefty dose of pop, musical theatre, and ‘90s deep cuts, Katie combines her signature style of ease, humor, and inclusivity — along with her willingness to dive deep, get honest, and lead by example — to guide you through the journey of shifting your self-talk in a real, lasting way. Completely reimagining what a book launch is “supposed to” look like, Want Your Self: A Book Launch Cabaret is a joyful and empowering call to action for anyone who wants to change the world—and is willing to do the not-easy-but-oh-so-right work of changing their own world first.

As an actor and performer, Katie has been seen on network TV and feature films, as well as on stages both regionally and Off-Broadway. Some of her favorite credits include TV/Film: "Valentine's Day," "Dexter," Regional/Off-Broadway: A Little Night Music (South Coast Rep), Grease (Avalon Casino), No Strings (Reprise! Los Angeles), Picture Perfect (York Theater), Sunday In The Park With George (Irvine Barclay Theater). This all feels very much like a past life to Katie, so she is beyond thrilled to be onstage again at TGR42 after a long hiatus.

When: October 6, 2023
Where: The Green Room 42
When: 7:00 pm ET
Link for tickets HERE.

Tickets prices start at $22.50, and includes a copy of the book upon entry.

The Green Room 42 does not have a minimum food or drink purchase.

Katie Horwitch To Play The Green Room 42 With WANT YOUR SELF: A BOOK LAUNCH CABARET



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Chelsea Table and Stage to Present Encore Presentation of Karen Masons 30… AND COUN Photo
Chelsea Table and Stage to Present Encore Presentation of Karen Mason's 30… AND COUNTING This Month

Broadway star Karen Mason celebrates her collaboration with longtime music director Christopher Denny at Chelsea Table + Stage this month.

2
Coltrane Revisited with Jimmy Greene, Greg Osby, and More to Play Birdland This Month Photo
Coltrane Revisited with Jimmy Greene, Greg Osby, and More to Play Birdland This Month

Check out the details on all jazz programming at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater running September 18th - October 1st here!

3
54 SINGS BANDSTAND, Cheyenne Jackson, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week Photo
54 SINGS BANDSTAND, Cheyenne Jackson, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Check out the lineup of performances next week at 54 Below!

4
Christine Andreas At Home With PARIS And BROADWAY Photo
Christine Andreas At Home With PARIS And BROADWAY

Nobody is like Christine Andreas, and no show comes close to being this brand of special.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... (read more about this author)

Tanya Moberly To Record I LOVE NEW YORK SONGWRITERS In Performance at Don't Tell MamaTanya Moberly To Record I LOVE NEW YORK SONGWRITERS In Performance at Don't Tell Mama
Review: Christine Andreas Presents Perfect PARIS TO BROADWAY at 54 BelowReview: Christine Andreas Presents Perfect PARIS TO BROADWAY at 54 Below
Review: TONY YAZBECK A Tower Of Joy In New 54 Below ShowReview: TONY YAZBECK A Tower Of Joy In New 54 Below Show
Mark MacKillop Will Play Chelsea Table + Stage With LIVE AND UN-PHOTOSHOPPED On October 2ndMark MacKillop Will Play Chelsea Table + Stage With LIVE AND UN-PHOTOSHOPPED On October 2nd

Videos

First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below Video
First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below
Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'The Spark of Creation' from CHILDREN OF EDEN in Her Kitchen Video
Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'The Spark of Creation' from CHILDREN OF EDEN in Her Kitchen
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You