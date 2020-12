Kate Baldwin & More Join THE SUPER-HAPPY-FUN-NOTHING-IS-WRONG-EVERYTHING-WILL-BE-OKAY Holiday Spectacular!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Don't miss this HYSTERICAL variety show, inspired by classic 1960s era holiday specials! Erin and Jim's Super-Happy-Fun-Nothing-is-Wrong-Everything-Will-Be-Okay Holiday Spectacular will stream live Sunday December 20, 2020 at 7PM EST.

It will feature performances by Kate Baldwin, Graham Rowat, Ophira Eisenberg, Stephen Carlile, Satomi Hofmann, Jeremy Benton, Erin Maguire, Jim Ferris, Eve Starr with Squeezebox Heidi, Garth Kravits, The Amazing Simon, and special appearances by Richard Kline and American Idol's Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo. Tickets are only $5 on Venmo @pineappleranchproductions.

Viewers will receive a link/password day-of show. It will be available online until 12/25/20. All proceeds benefit the Kelly Mealia-Small Memorial Fund.