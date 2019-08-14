Karine Hannah Brings GUILTY PLEASURES to 54 Below One Night Only

Karine Hannah will be taking the stage to perform "Guilty Pleasures" featuring her unique interpretations of classic pop & rock songs from the 70's and 80's, at Feinstein's/54 Below on Friday, November 1st at 9:30pm.

Karine will be putting a twist on classic song favorites by embracing them as her own and bringing them to life as she sings them like you have never heard before! The audience can expect to hear songs such as "Come Sail Away" (Styx), "How Much I Feel" (Ambrosia), "Baby Come Back" (Player), "Could This Be the Magic" (Barry Manillow), "Broken Wings" (Mister Mister), "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" (Elton John) and more!

The evening features the legendary Clifford Carter on piano (James Taylor, Cyndi Lauper, Idina Menzel), Daniel Sadownick on percussion/background vocals and duets with singers John James and Keith Anthony Fluitt.

Hannah gave a stellar performance earlier this year with her "Karine Hannah Sings Streisand Again!" show at Feinstein's /54 Below. While the Montreal-born Barbra look-alike uncannily channels Streisand, she also draws on vocal influences like Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, and fellow Canadian songstress Celine Dion.

A long-time collaborator of Bonnie Tyler and legendary producer Jim Steinman (Bat Out Of Hell), Hannah appeared in Steinman's Paradise Found, Steinman Stripped, and the New York premiere of Whistle Down The Wind, his musical written with Andrew Lloyd Webber. Karine was signed to Universal Music Group in 2014 and had two Top 10 Billboard chart singles in 2016 with her songs "Burning Up" and "Victory". In 2017, she released her much anticipated EP entitled "Anytime" and now along with her sensational live shows, is working on putting the finishing touches on her follow up record release.

All of the proceeds for the "Guilty Pleasures" show will benefit Hannah's favorite charity, the Manhattan Children's Center, a school for children with special needs and autism spectrum disorders.

Karine Hannah: Guilty Pleasures at Feinstein's/54 Below on Friday, November 1st, 254 W 54th Street. Ticket prices range from $30-$40 and can be purchased by clicking the link below:

https://54below.com/events/karine-hannah-guilty-pleasures/





