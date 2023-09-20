KIMBERLY AKIMBO Partners with Hear Your Song for One-Night Concert at The Green Room 42

Hear Your Song - a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young people with serious illnesses and complex health needs through collaborative songwriting - continues its partnership with Broadway's Tony-award winning show Kimberly Akimbo with a special concert at The Green Room 42 on November 12th at 7 pm. You can find tickets to the in-person concert and livestream alongside more details here.

In this evening of songs and performances from both Kimberly Akimbo and Hear Your Song, Broadway company members sing alongside youth songwriters to showcase the score of Kimberly Akimbo and a treasure trove of songs written by kids who, in a lot of ways, have a lot in common with Kimberly. There will be performances by Kimberly Akimbo company members, such as Tony nominee Justin Cooley, Alli Mauzey, Betsy Morgan, Miguel Gil and Alex Vinh, as well as children and teens from Hear Your Song.

Within this partnership, Hear Your Song participants had the opportunity to develop their own songs and gain a deeper understanding of the songwriting process through a songwriting masterclass led by Kimberly Akimbo's creators, composer Jeanine Tesori and lyricist David Lindsay-Abaire. 16-year-old Hannah, who will be performing at the concert, is an accomplished youth songwriter living with Crohn's Disease. She shared her songs with Tesori and Lindsay-Abaire in a virtual masterclass in March.

"I really appreciate people like you guys bringing more awareness, making people who do struggle...not feel quite so alone," Hannah told the creative team, describing the impact of Kimberly Akimbo for youth with chronic illnesses. She spoke about the empowering experience of hearing the songs from the show and thinking, "'Yes! Yes, that is what it's like."

"We are thrilled to partner with the Kimberly Akimbo team to bring this extraordinary opportunity to the Hear Your Song community," said Dan Rubins, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Hear Your Song. "Just as Kimberly Akimbo celebrates its heroine as a whole human being who isn't defined by her diagnosis but by her passions and friendships and sense of humor, Hear Your Song lets kids share whatever part of themselves they want to lift into song, whether that's loving pasta or living with epilepsy. We're grateful to the company of Kimberly Akimbo for telling this powerful story, and we're so excited to have them helping the brilliant kids in the Hear Your Song community tell their stories now, too."

Hear Your Song's mission is to provide a platform for youth to share their experiences and perspectives through the art of songwriting. By partnering with members of the Kimberly Akimbo team, Hear Your Song is able to offer a unique opportunity for young people living with serious illnesses to be heard by a wide audience as they learn from professionals in the industry and gain valuable skills and experience.

All of Hear Your Song's programming is free of charge for youth and families. Please visit www.hearyoursong.org to learn more about how to get involved and donate to support hundreds of youth songwriters like Hannah.

Hear Your Song, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that empowers children and teens with serious illnesses and complex health needs to make their voices heard through collaborative songwriting. Hear Your Song provides power and choice-and a microphone-to young people with a wide range of diagnoses, both physical and mental health conditions, that so often deprive them of both power and choice in their day-to-day lives. Since 2020, Hear Your Song has supported over 300 youth songwriters ages 6-18 in writing, recording, and producing their own songs. You can find Hear Your Song on Instagram @HearYourSongHYS.

Tony-award winning show Kimberly Akimbo features Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Rabbit Hole), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone. Kimberly (Tony Award winner Victoria Clark) is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this "howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show" (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush...and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

The Green Room 42 recently celebrated its landmark five-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42.