Article Pixel Feb. 25, 2020  

Julie Reyburn, Leanne Borgeshi and More to Perform at PIANO BAR LIVE! at Brandy's Piano Bar

PIANO BAR LIVE! is lighting up screens worldwide from Brandy's Piano Bar, Mondays at 7pm. The Piano Bar is that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create as we connect with live music. If you can't be in our live studio audience, you can watch PIANO BAR LIVE! produced by ScoBar Entertainment, streaming at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive to chat on Facebook with old friends and new, as we all watch together.

Joining Piano Bar Maestro, Michael McAssey at the keys, with co-host "singer/slinger" Bobby Belfry, is a veritable Who's Who of Piano Bar, Cabaret and Broadway! PIANO BAR LIVE! is an interactive, live-streaming Piano Bar experience.

Guests for March 2nd are Julie Reyburn, Leanne Borgeshi, Marta Sanders, Elora Von Rosch, Gabriella Saramago & Jennifer Pace

DATE: Every Monday @7pm

PLACE: Brandy's Piano Bar - 235 East 84th Street, NYC (212) 744-4949

TICKETS: NO COVER CHARGE - 2 drink minimum

INFORMATION: www.pianobarlive.com or www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive

