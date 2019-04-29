Julie Budd Performs THE SONGS OF MY LIFE...AND THE COMPOSERS WHO WROTE THEM At Birdland

Singer Julie Budd will perform The Songs of My Life... And the Composers Who Wrote Them on Wednesday, May 1 through Saturday, May 4 at 7 pm in the Birdland Theater. The Songs Of My Life is a journey in music through Budd's many decades in show business.

Under musical director Herb Bernstein, Budd will perform material by such varied songwriters as Michel Legrand, Duke Ellington. Laura Nyro, Jule Styne, Cy Coleman, Dorothy Fields, Marvin Hamlisch, Carole King, Barry Manilow, Anthony Newley, Marc Shaiman, Burt Bacharach & Hal David, Neil Sedaka, Oscar Levant and more.

Budd began her professional career at the age of twelve, after winning a talent show while vacationing with her family. In the audience, was producer/orchestrator, Herb Bernstein, who recorded major artists such as singer/songwriter Laura Nyro. After an appearance on "The Merv Show," Budd's career took off with more bookings on Griffin's show and beyond.

Budd continues to perform concerts and one-woman shows, nationally and internationally, in venues including Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center, London Palladium and the Tel Aviv Performing Arts Center. She has worked with symphony orchestras throughout the country, including Baltimore Symphony, National Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony, Austin Symphony, Alabama Symphony, Philadelphia Symphony, Dallas Symphony and the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.

For more information and tickets click here

Birdland is located at 315 W 44th St., New York, NY, 212-581-3080





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You