Julia Murney, Tiffany Mann and More Perform MONSTERSONGS at 54 Below

Zombies and mummies and ghosts, oh my! With Halloween approaching, what better way to celebrate than with the Feinstein's/54 Below premiere ofMonstersongs by Rob Rokicki, composer of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical (now on Broadway!). Monstersongs flips the switch on the monster narrative, inviting audiences to explore the humanity that binds us all. Scary, silly, and heartfelt, Monstersongs is unlike anything you've experienced before. Featuring some of your favorite performers from Be More Chill, Waitress, Wicked and more, this eclectic evening is sure to surprise you in more ways than one. After all, what's Halloween without a surprise or two?

The cast will feature performers from popular Broadway shows as well as the Monstersongs cast from its recent performance at the 30th Annual Festival of New Musicals at NAMT: Katrina Rose Dideriksen (Hairspray, The Voice), Julia Murney (Wicked, The Wild Party), Tiffany Mann (Waitress, Be More Chill), Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill), Luca Padovan (Newsies, School of Rock), Joel Waggoner (School of Rock, Be More Chill), Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill), and Seth Eliser. Music directed by Geoffrey Ko with a monstrously talented band that will include Rob Rokicki himself!

Produced by Undivided Productions in Association with Jamie Maletz Musicals, it's going to be a frightfully good time. And there will be candy. On. Every. Table.

Monstersongs by Rob Rokicki plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, October 29th at 9:30pm. Doors open at 9:00pm. Tickets range from $35-$45 with a $25 food/beverage minimum. More information is available at www.54Below.com.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





