Joshua Henry Will Perform a Holiday Concert With Classical Theatre Of Harlem at Red Rooster Next Month

Join The Classical Theatre of Harlem and Tony & Grammy nominee Joshua Henry for an intimate holiday concert and open bar at Harlem's famous Red Rooster on December 12th at 8:00 p.m.

Limited tickets are available and prices start at $75. To purchase tickets, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2209797®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcthnyc.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Joshua Henry is a Grammy-nominated performer and recording artist best known for his Tony-nominated leading roles in Carousel, The Scottsboro Boys, and Violet, as well as for his show-stopping performance as Aaron Burr in the cultural phenomenon, HAMILTON (Chicago/San Francisco/Los Angeles). Joshua's debut album, GROW, is available worldwide on all streaming platforms. On-screen he starred as Roger Bart in the Academy award nominated film Tick, Tick, Boom directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Joshua can currently be seen starring on Broadway in Into The Woods and soon will be starring in Disney's TV Adaptation of Beauty and The Beast.

This breathtakingly intimate holiday show will include performances of some favorite holiday classics, as well as Broadway hit songs and original music by Henry. An open bar will be available to patrons all night, and attendees are encouraged to take advantage of Red Rooster's famous cuisine before the concert. Separate reservations through OpenTable are required for dinner.

Joshua Henry first graced the Classical Theatre of Harlem's stages in the 2021 preview performance of Langston in Harlem as part of Bryant Park's Picnic Performance series. There, he showcased his powerhouse vocals and charisma onstage for over 3,000 attendees.

"We are thrilled and so excited to have Joshua Henry headlining our holiday concert and fundraiser," said Ty Jones, the Producing Artistic Director at The Classical Theatre of Harlem. "It's not every day that audiences get to experience his special talent in such a personal venue. It is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime concert that you won't want to miss."

There is admiration from both sides. Mr. Henry said, "The Classical Theatre of Harlem has become the heart of Harlem. To see the shows they put on every summer at no cost to the public, it's clear that Ty Jones and his company are making theatre truly accessible to the community I call home. I'm proud to support them."

The venue, Red Rooster, was named in honor of the legendary Harlem speakeasy that attracted neighborhood folk, jazz greats, and noteworthy figures of the 20th century from Adam Clayton Powell Jr. to Nat King Cole and James Baldwin. The concert room located inside Ginny's Supper Club seats only 75. Jones added, "no matter where you are inside, you're going to have a great time. I can't wait to see and connect with everyone there."