Join The Maine Attraction for a Booze-Free Night of Burlesque and Dazzling Performances in Brooklyn

Date: Wednesday, October 4 | Time: 7 pm - 10 pm.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Johnny Mathis: A Birthday Tribute (And Review) Photo 1 Johnny Mathis: A Birthday Tribute (And Review)
Natalie Douglas Partners With Club44 Records Photo 2 Natalie Douglas And Club44 Join Forces
Camille Diamond Will Make Solo Show Debut At Don't Tell Mama With OVER THE MOON….ON PLUT Photo 3 Camille Diamond To Play Don't Tell Mama
Sara Jean Ford will Bring THE AGING INGENUE to the Green Room 42 Photo 4 Sara Jean Ford will Bring THE AGING INGENUE to the Green Room 42

Join The Maine Attraction for a Booze-Free Night of Burlesque and Dazzling Performances in Brooklyn

 Sober October is just around the corner, and what better way to embrace a month of sobriety than with an unforgettable evening of dazzling performances and tantalizing mocktails? Join in as to celebrate the launch of Sober October with none other than NYC's beloved showgirl, The Maine Attraction, who is set to host an evening of extraordinary burlesque entertainment featuring some of the city's most captivating talents.

Show producer and performer Pearls Daily, renowned for her charismatic stage presence and captivating performances, will be curating a night of booze-free debauchery that promises to leave you breathless. As a leading figure in the NYC nightlife scene, Pearls is bringing together a stellar lineup of burlesque sensations, all handpicked by herself, to ensure a night of unforgettable entertainment.

Featured Performers Include:

  • The Maine Attraction: Known for her sultry and electrifying acts, The Maine Attraction is sure to set the stage on fire with her mesmerizing performances.
  • Emily Shepard: Emily is a rising star in the burlesque world, known for her enchanting routines that combine grace and sensuality in perfect harmony.
  • Miss Frankie Eleanor: With a flair for the dramatic and a touch of vintage elegance, Miss Frankie Eleanor will transport you to a world of classic burlesque.
  • Pearls Daily: The night's host and star performer, Pearls Daily, will grace the stage with her signature style and captivating charisma.

The evening promises a delightful twist on traditional nightlife entertainment, with a selection of impeccable mocktails specially crafted for the occasion. Whether you're a seasoned burlesque enthusiast or new to the world of dazzling performances, this event invites you to come curious and stay curious.

So mark your calendars and join us for a night that captures the joyful abandon of burlesque and nightlife, all without the need for alcohol. It's a celebration of all the wild energy of NYC's nightlife scene, with none of the booze.

Event Details:

  • Date: Wednesday, October 4
  • Time: 7 pm - 10 pm
  • RSVP for location

RSVP at this link!

About Pearls Daily:

Pearls Daily is a celebrated showgirl and burlesque performer hailing from New York City. Known for her magnetic stage presence and captivating performances, Pearls has taken the burlesque world by storm and is dedicated to bringing joy and excitement to audiences worldwide.

About Sober October:

Sober October is an annual event that encourages participants to abstain from alcohol for the entire month of October. It provides an opportunity for individuals to embrace a healthy and sober lifestyle while raising awareness and funds for various charitable causes.

Photo credit: Theik Smith



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
The Green Room 42 To Present Lilli Jacobs: ALL ABOUT LOVE In October Photo
The Green Room 42 To Present Lilli Jacobs: ALL ABOUT LOVE In October

Love comes to The Green Room 42 in October. Join Lilli Jacobs for a night of soulful music and heartfelt storytelling. Don't miss this captivating performance.

2
Allyson Briggs Brings Her Haunting Hollywood Glamour Repertoire To The Triad Theater This Photo
Allyson Briggs Brings Her Haunting Hollywood Glamour Repertoire To The Triad Theater This Halloween

The Triad Theater has announced a haunting Halloween night of live music on Friday, October 29, 2023, with Allyson Briggs and her jazz band Fleur Seule. Learn more about the concert and how to get tickets here!

3
Christine Ebersole and Billy Stritch Return to 54 Below in December Photo
Christine Ebersole and Billy Stritch Return to 54 Below in December

54 BELOW will welcome back War Paint star Christine Ebersole and piano virtuoso Billy Stritch in I’ll be Home For Christmas on December 12-17 at 7pm. Learn more about the concert and find out how to get tickets here!

4
LYRICS FOR LIFE Returns to Symphony Space in November Photo
LYRICS FOR LIFE Returns to Symphony Space in November

LOTA Productions' Lyrics for Life returns to the stage on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Symphony Space in New York, NY. Learn more about the performance and find out how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below Video
First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch Video
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
SIX
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
HAMILTON

Recommended For You