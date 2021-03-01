Join Drag King Richard Energy at BAR CLANDESTIN! A Secret Online Speakeasy

BAR CLANDESTIN Written and performed by Janina Smith (they/them) aka: Drag King Richard Energy (they/he).

You might have seen them within their venue, in Aladdin, Fantasia, Beauty and The Feast, Dante's in Furlough and now you can catch Janina, as Richard Energy in a zoom event with The Vaults' stamp of approval.

Richard Energy, invites you to a 1920s themed bespoke online party, made specifically for zoom.

Bursting onto the comedy and drag circuit in January 2020. With their unique characters and exceptional comedy skills, they grabbed the attention and imagination of the drag scene immediately. They now perform and host at top venues all around London and the UK. They are the winner of Disney Snatch Game 2020 and came second place in Mx Madhouse 2020.

Join the acclaimed and hilarious Drag King Richard Energy at secret online speakeasy: Bar Clandestin for a bespoke theatrical journey with comedy and games.

The story begins on a cold 1920s evening looking for a secret door, but how do you get in? You and your guests will take part in fun, silly tasks to find the password that will let you enter this one-of-a-kind speakeasy. Once in, you can relax and grab a drink at the (virtual) bar as you enjoy a cocktail making session. As the story unfolds, you find yourself caught up in more hilarious physical game play that affects the outcome of the night. Expect drag, music, laughter and a story that YOU will star in.

Included in the party package is:

a-? A personalised poster/invite

a-? A recorded and edited highlight reel of the event to be sent out to your guests afterwards.

"Richard Energy did a phenomenal job hosting Bar Clandestin! They were fun and spontaneous with playful banter that engaged every guest. The activities are fun and allow for participation from the whole group. The breakout rooms meant we could have fun, smaller group interactions, too. It is a wonderful way to celebrate and spend time with friends and family while we have to be apart!" Party Guest

"Richard Energy hosted Bar Clandestin for my 30th birthday and it was EXCELLENT! It was so much fun and a fantastic way to spend a lockdown birthday! Richard is super talented, hilarious and handled my crazy family amazingly. We all loved it!" Party Guest

'Richard is the host of dreams, so friggin funny, inventive and attentive. If you're umming and ahhing over whether to book them. Let me make your mind up for you. Do. It. You will not regret it!' - Party guest.

Janina has been described as 'Quick, witty improv and a charismatic swagger' - The Stage

To book your exclusive private party visit www.thevaults.london