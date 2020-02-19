John Hill Adds Performance With Marc Shaiman, Kathy Najimy and More at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, is adding an additional performance of John Hill's "The Feels Live" due to demand after his first March 11 performance has sold out. Co-host of "Andy Cohen: Live" and host of The Feels on SiriusXM, Hill will be joined by special guests Kathy Najimy, Marc Shaiman, Natalie Joy Johnson, and a Special "Bravolebrity" Surprise Guest as they bring Hill's weekly radio show to the stage for an East Coast debut.

Broadway veteran (Hairspray Original Broadway Cast, The Boy From Oz with Hugh Jackman, Miss Saigon, and the original NY cast of bare: a pop opera), Hill mixes the high energy of his live radio show, his insider Bravolebrity gossip, and his cabaret/musical theatre chops for an evening of mayhem you'll never forget. The evening is produced in association with Zach Laks.

John Hill in The Feels Live plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 11 and 17 at 7PM. The March 11 is sold out. Please call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about the waitlist. Tickets are now on sale for March 19 at 7PM. There is a $55-$105 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You