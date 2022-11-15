Joe's Pub Launches Capsule Collection with Fine Artist and Performer Larry Krone

Joe's Pub is launching its first capsule collection with House of Larréon by fine artist, designer, performer, author, and Joe's Pub Working Group alumni, Larry Krone. Inspired by a combined desire to support local artists, every purchase from this collection will benefit the hundreds of artists who perform at Joe's Pub every year, in a number of ways - shop the collection.

Larry Krone is a New York-based artist, performer, and designer who has exhibited drawings, sculptures, installations, and videos since the early 1990s and has also been performing at Joe's Pub for 15 years. He created House of Larréon in 2010, showcasing custom gowns and stage costumes, and outfitting cabaret performers, dancers, and musicians including Bridget Everett, Neal Medlyn, Adrienne Truscott, and Kathleen Hanna.

Joe's Pub is exploring the way in which a live performance venue can contribute to the sustainability of artists' careers, through its artist development programs (Joe's Pub Working Group, New York Voices, and The Vanguard Award & Residency) and a number of other initiatives. This collaboration, which Joe's Pub hopes will be the first of many, was inspired by the potential to create a new avenue of fundraising for the non-profit and the artists it serves: by offering audiences high-quality, artisan-designed products, that are made to become wardrobe staples rather than throwaway merch.

"When Joe's Pub approached me with the idea of designing some fresh new merch for Joe's Pub, I could not have been more excited to say yes!," said Krone."I have felt at home on the Joe's Pub stage for more than fifteen years. My label, House of Larréon was born there when I started making gowns for my friend Bridget Everett in around 2010, and in 2014 Joe's Pub supported my self-publishing of the House of Larréon LOOK BOOK by hosting a benefit art exhibit and star-studded fashion show/performance/auction to raise funds for its printing costs. So, needless to say, I am in love with Joe's Pub and consider the place and all of its staff to be part of my family."

The unisex t-shirt collection includes an all-over checkerboard design offered in a classic tee, tank top, and cropped tee. In discussing the vision, Krone said, "I asked myself what images come to mind when I think of Joe's Pub. Immediately, I thought of the foam acoustic tiles on the wall behind the stage, Paula Sher's iconic Joe's Pub logo, the history of high design as a part of the entire Public Theater institution, and of course, Joe's Pub's perfectly crispy and delicious french fries! I also wanted to include a design that conveyed the feeling of inclusivity and family that Joe's Pub emits to its artists and audiences, so I created a fun t-shirt logo, ordaining any wearer of it to be a Joe's Pub 'girl' (as in 'Hey, girl!' - not the stale old binary gendered interpretation. Please, girl!).'"

JOE'S PUB

a program of The Public Theater, was named for Public Theater founder Joseph Papp. Since it opened in 1998, Joe's Pub has played a vital role in The Public's mission of supporting artists at all stages of their careers with an intimate space to perform and develop new work. Joe's Pub presents the best in live music and performance nightly, continuing its commitment to diversity, production values, community, and artistic freedom. In addition to one-night-only concerts and multi-night engagements, Joe's Pub is home to the annual Habibi Festival, which hosts artists representing contemporary and traditional music of the SWANA (Southwest Asia/North Africa) region, and The Vanguard Award & Residency, a yearlong curation series that celebrates the career, and community, of a prolific and influential artist-including Nona Hendryx, Judy Collins, Laurie Anderson, and Barbara Maier Gustern. With its intimate atmosphere and superior acoustics, Joe's Pub presents over 700 shows featuring artists from all over the world and hosts over 100,000 audience members annually. Beyond public performances, Joe's Pub also leads artist development programs like New York Voices, a commissioning program that helps musicians develop new performance projects, and Joe's Pub Working Group, an artist-led development and collaboration cohort. Current commissioned artists include Daniel J. Watts & Nick Blaemire, Liza Paul & Bahia Watson, Sunny Jain, Vuyo Sotashe & Chris Pattishall, and treya lam. Joe's Pub is supported in part by an American Rescue Plan Act grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support general operating expenses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

born in Chicago, IL in 1970, I was raised in St. Louis, MO and now live and work in New York City's East Village. I have been exhibiting my drawings, sculptures, installations and videos since the early 1990s, most notably at The Contemporary Baltimore, The Museum of Contemporary Craft in conjunction with Portland Institute for Contemporary Art (Portland, OR), The Whitney Museum of American Art Philip Morris Branch (New York), The New Museum of Contemporary Art (New York), the Drawing Center (New York), and the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis who, in 2006 presented "Larry Krone: Artist/Entertainer," a ten-year retrospective of my visual and performance work. As a performer, I have appeared at music and art venues in New York including Joe's Pub, La MaMa, Dixon Place, PS 122, Starlight Bar & Lounge, and the Whitney Museum of American Art as well as Mercer Union (Toronto), Croxhapox (Gent), Blueberry Hill (St. Louis), Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, Better Days Project (Hamburg), and Someday Lounge (Portland, OR). My costume design and fabrication for my own performances has led to the creation of House of Larréon, my line of custom gowns and stage costumes, outfitting cabaret performers, dancers and rock singers including Bridget Everett, Neal Medlyn, Adrienne Truscott, and Kathleen Hanna. I am a 2019 Caldera AIR, a 2011, 2012, and 2018 MacDowell Colony fellow, a 2017 Yaddo Fellow, a 2013 Millay Colony fellow, and a 2009 and 2015 New York Foundation for the Arts fellow.

Photo credit: Yekaterina Gyadu