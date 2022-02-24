Joe's Pub Announces Spring Programming

Joe's Pub announces their spring programming kicking off with celebrating incredible female performers for Women's History Month with Sandra Bernhard, Bridget Everett, Julie Klausner, Priya Darshini, Kathryn Allison, Eleri Ward, Betty Buckley, Brooklyn Raga Massive Rāginī Festival (formerly known as the Women's Raga Massive Festival), Ayodele Casel, Desaparecidas featuring Daphne Rubin Vega, and more here.

A spectrum of cabaret this season features Joey Arias, Kabareh Cheikhats, Salty Brine, punk duo Billy Hough and Susan Goldberg, Rizo, Tori Scott, and Julie Klausner.

Additional shows include Justin Elizabeth Sayre's new monthly show Assorted Fruit, ¡Oso Fabuloso and the Bear Backs, Rubin Kodheli Trio with Trevor Dunn and Brian Chase/Abbie from Mars (curated as part of Laurie Anderson's Vanguard Residency), Yamandu Costa with special guest Richard Scofano, and Joseph Keckler. [View Calendar + Purchase Tickets].

Having spent 10 years under culinary leadership and guidance of Chef Andrew Carmellini & NoHo Hospitality, Joe's Pub welcomes its former sous chef, Ricky Mungaray as Executive Chef with a new menu. The seasonal offerings are inspired by New York City and influenced by New Orleans, where Mungarary worked with Chef Nina Compton.

To keep everyone safe, effective January 21, 2022, until further notice, Joe's Pub requires proof of a complete COVID-19 vaccination AND proof of a booster dose (for those eligible in accordance with CDC guidelines) by the date of attendance for access to the facility, theaters, and restaurant. Please read the full policy here.