Joel B. New Announces Upcoming Livestream Concert

Virtually join award-winning songwriter Joel B. New on his birthday as he performs songs from his latest projects, including Undertaking Christmas, Monkey Trouble Unleashed!, Mackenzie and the Missing Boy, Cabot Cove, and premieres from his brand new gay historical rom-com musical Lincoln Hill.

Featuring special appearances by some of New's friends from Broadway and beyond: Nikka Graff Lanzarone (Woman On the Verge...), Travis Kent (Disaster!), Charles Sanchez (Merce), and Gabe Violett (Spring Awakening).

The concert is free and will be streamed live on YouTube on Tuesday, April 27th at 7:30 pm EST.