Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Joel B. New Announces Upcoming Livestream Concert

The concert will feature Nikka Graff Lanzarone (Woman On the Verge...), Travis Kent (Disaster!), Charles Sanchez (Merce), and Gabe Violett (Spring Awakening).

Apr. 19, 2021  

Joel B. New Announces Upcoming Livestream Concert

Virtually join award-winning songwriter Joel B. New on his birthday as he performs songs from his latest projects, including Undertaking Christmas, Monkey Trouble Unleashed!, Mackenzie and the Missing Boy, Cabot Cove, and premieres from his brand new gay historical rom-com musical Lincoln Hill.

Featuring special appearances by some of New's friends from Broadway and beyond: Nikka Graff Lanzarone (Woman On the Verge...), Travis Kent (Disaster!), Charles Sanchez (Merce), and Gabe Violett (Spring Awakening).

The concert is free and will be streamed live on YouTube on Tuesday, April 27th at 7:30 pm EST.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Taylor Louderman
Taylor Louderman
Patti Murin
Patti Murin
Gianna Yanelli
Gianna Yanelli

Related Articles
James P. Gorman to Receive Carnegie Hall Medal of Excellence at Virtual Gala Benefit Photo

James P. Gorman to Receive Carnegie Hall Medal of Excellence at Virtual Gala Benefit

QUEENS FOR A CAUSE Takes to the Screen Tonight, Featuring Jackie Cox, Amanda DArchangelis, Photo

QUEENS FOR A CAUSE Takes to the Screen Tonight, Featuring Jackie Cox, Amanda D'Archangelis, Emily Bautista and More

Raymond Nagem to Perform Concert for St. John the Divines TUESDAYS AT 6 Photo

Raymond Nagem to Perform Concert for St. John the Divine's TUESDAYS AT 6

VIDEO: Tom & Michael DAngora on THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS (THE MUSICAL!) Photo

VIDEO: Tom & Michael D'Angora on THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS (THE MUSICAL!)


More Hot Stories For You

  • Creation Theatre Announces Innovative Gameplay Production Of ROMEO & JULIET
  • Rob Roth Steps Down as Director of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST UK Tour After Email to Scott Rudin Goes Public
  • YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Original London Cast Recording to Be Released on May 7
  • Prince Philip's Funeral: How to Watch Live