Jessica Hendy, Allison Posner & More to Star in A VERY BROADWAY MOTHER'S DAY at Feinstein's/54 Below

Celebrate Mother's Day at Feinstein's/54 Below! Leading ladies from the world of Broadway and cabaret will share the stage with their children and their moms to sing about the glory of family, friendship, and love. This joyful tribute to moms and motherhood will be presented at a special matinee time, making it the perfect way for families to share the day together. Moms are our first loves, our best friends, our fiercest defenders, and our first singing partners. Back for a fifth year, this emotional and heartfelt concert will move audiences and celebrate moms everywhere!

Featuring Scott Coulter, Jessica Hendy and Beckett Hendy, Mary Donnelly Haskell, Mary Lane Haskell, Jamie Karen and Kylie Deklin, Lyn Philistine and Dylan Christopher Sutton, Allison Posner and Walter Bolin, Kelli Rabke and Joseph Agresta, Anne Runolfsson and Tess Adams, Tracy Sallows, Gay Willis and Chad Marge, and more stars to be announced!

Please note that a special menu will be served for this performance only.

We will be offering a delicious Mother's Day brunch that includes a three-course prix fixe meal and complimentary coffee or tea which will be charged at a cost of $50 per person. A children's a la carte menu will be available for guests under the age of 12.

To view our Mother's Day Brunch menu, click here.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. Required $50 three-course prix fixe meal.

SAFETY INFORMATION:

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW:

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. The management team includes proprietors Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, and restaurant general manager Mandisa Boxill.

Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway eco-system, providing a safe place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new music, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. It's streaming programs and YouTube videos have garnered millions of video views introducing Broadway talent to new audiences and showcasing the art of cabaret to fans across the world.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.