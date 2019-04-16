Jesse Luttrell: Showstopper! comes to Feinstein's/54 Below with the Fred Barton Broadway Band, Friday May 3rd 9:30PM.

Following a thrilling international tour, postmodern showstopper Jesse Luttrell returns to NYC with an exciting evening of rousing popular music, injecting his electrifying performance style into Swing, Pop, Broadway, and beyond!

Big band shows have become a rarity in the Manhattan supper club scene, but this determined singer and his Broadway-seasoned band leader have been accomplishing this feat regularly with an 8-piece band at Broadway's nightclub Feinstein's/54 Below.

"I've been presenting my solo act for 4 years now in town and on tour, but I'm always excited to return to New York, because every time I do it here, it evolves. The New York audience is always the first to see the new numbers, Fred's new arrangements, and my new interpretations before I pack up the trunk for my next touring season. New Yorkers have seen me grow up on stage over the past decade, and I always look forward to showing them how my experiences on the road have made me more wise. Plus, there's nothing like squeezing 8 of Broadway's best pit musicians into a club and blowing the roof of the place!" says Luttrell.

Jesse's featured guest will be Karen Murphy, whose Broadway credits include A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, 9 TO 5, ALL SHOOK UP, 42ND ST., and TITANIC, as well as her acclaimed turns Off-Broadway in Forbidden Broadway, ZOMBIE PROM, and MY VAUDEVILLE MAN. Her shattering voice has been backed frequently by Fred Barton's band.

This one-night-only event will feature an eight-piece band lead by celebrated orchestrator and composer Fred Barton, who has worked on television, Broadway, national tours, and has orchestrated for major symphony orchestras including the New York Pops.

Jesse Luttrell and the Fred Barton Broadway Band play Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Friday May 3rd at 9:30PM. There is a $25-$35 cover charge, with premium seating at $65, and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

www.JesseSings.com





