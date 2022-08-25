Jenny Lynn Stewart to Present THE NEW YORK SPIRIT at New York Public Library for the Performing Arts in October

New York City-based singer Jenny Lynn Stewart is returning to the stage for a free event. Stewart will bring her musical performance ﻿"New York Spirit" to New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, Bruno Walter Auditorium, in Manhattan on Saturday, October 15, 2 p.m. The venue is located at 111 Amsterdam Avenue, between W 64th and 65th Streets. Patrons are asked to register for the free event via Eventbrite here.

The New York Spirit is a musical program of uplifting and inspiring songs targeted for the 55+ senior audience. The program includes such popular songs as "I'll Take Manhattan", "On the Sunny Side of the Street" and many other show stoppers including an audience sing-along of "New York, New York." Success stories will be shared with the audience intended to lift their spirits and inspire them for their lives going forward. Stewart will be accompanied by Matthew Martin Ward (piano) and Ritt Henn (bass). The performance is directed by Ira Siff. ﻿