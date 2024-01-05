Jelani Remy, Amy Spanger And More Will Celebrate Mel Brooks At 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present the return of 54 Celebrates Mel Brooks on January 22nd, 2024, at 7pm and 9:30pm. The 7pm performance will also be livestreamed.

The starry evening returns for a fourth year after three sold out nights in 2020, 2022, and 2023 and will again feature some of Broadway and film's most prominent Mel Brooks alums, as well as the funniest on the boards who have been influenced by his words. Audiences can expect to hear iconic songs from The Producers, Young Frankenstein, Blazing Saddles, High Anxiety, Men In Tights, and more!

The return engagement will feature Major Attaway (Disney's Aladdin), Max Bartos (Sing Street), Cayleigh Capaldi (Titanique), Dan DeLuca (Disney's Newsies), Joseph DePietro (The Phantom of the Opera), Allison Guinn (“Only Murders in the Building,” On The Town), Eric Gunhus (The Producers), Andrew Kober (Beetlejuice, School of Rock, Hair), Michael Kushner (Dear Multi-Hyphenate, The Dressing Room Project), Stuart Marland (The Producers, Disney's Newsies), Alex Puette (Hadestown), Michele Ragusa (Young Frankenstein, Urinetown), T. Oliver Reid (Hadestown, Once on This Island), Jelani Remy (Back To The Future, Ain't Too Proud, Disney's The Lion King), Adam B. Shapiro (Fiddler on the Roof), Amy Spanger (Rock of Ages, Chicago, The Wedding Singer), and Olivier Award winner Leigh Zimmerman (The Producers, A Chorus Line).

Also featured will be Caroline Aimetti (Mourning the Living), Carina Hernandez, and

Rebecca Kuznick (Sistas: The Musical, Company).

The special evening will be hosted by longtime Mel Brooks alum Angie Schworer (The Producers).

All performers are subject to change.

The evening will be music directed by Eli Schildkraut and produced by Jen Sandler and Michael Kushner.

54 Celebrates Mel Brooks plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Monday, January 22nd, 2024, at 7pm and 9:30pm. Cover charges are $51 (includes $6 in fees) - $62 (includes $7 in fees). Premiums are $100.50 (includes $10.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at Click Here