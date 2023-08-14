Jeanna de Waal and Maria Bilbao Will Play LOVE FROM THE LUNT-FONTANNE at Ice Palace

Roomies from The Lunt-Fontanne dressing room form duo act.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

Jeanna de Waal and Maria Bilbao Will Play LOVE FROM THE LUNT-FONTANNE at Ice Palace

Jeanna de Waal and Maria Bilbao Will Play LOVE FROM THE LUNT-FONTANNE at Ice Palace On September 11th at 9 pm, a new musical cabaret named LOVE FROM THE LUNT-FONTANNE will close out the summer season at The Ice Palace on Fire Island, a season that has already featured the likes of Patti LuPone, Chita Rivera, and Marilyn Maye.  The stars of LOVE FROM THE LUNT-FONTANNE are Jeanna de Waal, who achieved wide fame playing the titular role of Diana, Princess of Wales, in the ill-fated cult-followed Broadway musical DIANA THE MUSICAL, and Maria Bilbao, who is currently making her Broadway debut in the musical Sweeney Todd, in the pivotal role of Johanna.  Sweeney Todd is enjoying a run playing to at-capacity audiences at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater on Forty-Sixth Street, where Bilbao and de Waal share a dressing room.  De Waal is also a company member of the Sondheim revival, serving as standby for stars (and fellow Tony Award winners) Annaleigh Ashford and Ruthie Ann Miles (Ashford appears as Mrs. Lovett , while Miles portrays The Beggar Woman).  

LOVE FROM THE LUNT-FONTANNE will be music directed by Alejandro Senior, and will feature a range of pop songs that highlight anecdotes from the ladies’ personal love lives. Together with medleys from Sweeney Todd and Diana The Musical, the pair will reflect on what love - in all its forms - means to them.  Joining the two Sweeney Todd stars in their Fire Island adventure will be fellow Sweeney Todd cast member Nathan Salstone on the guitar, and Mitch Bowers on the drums.   

Jeanna de Waal & Maria Bilbao

LOVE FROM THE LUNT-FONTANNE

The Ice Palace | Fire Island CG

September 11th, 9 pm 

Reservations for LOVE FROM THE LUNT-FONTANNE can be made HERE.

Visit the Jeanna de Waal website HERE and the Maria Bilbao website HERE.

Jeanna de Waal and Maria Bilbao Will Play LOVE FROM THE LUNT-FONTANNE at Ice Palace



 



