Janine DiVita Opens Up About Her Struggles And Setbacks At The Green Room 42

Broadway performer Janine DiVita (Jagged Little Pill, If/Then) joins Patrick Oliver Jones, host of the award-winning theater podcast Why I'll Never Make It, onstage for an evening of conversation and song at The Green Room 42 on June 8. It's also a bit of a reunion for DiVita and Jones as they performed together back in 2019 for Theatre Raleigh's production of Bridges of Madison County, directed by Lauren Kennedy.

Most recently DiVita was part of the closing cast for Jagged Little Pill. She has also toured the country with Idina Menzel in If/Then, directed by Michael Greif, and in Mel Brooks' First National Tour of Young Frankenstein, directed by Susan Stroman. It is from these experiences and more that DiVita will share the highs and lows of the actor life and how she's handled the hurdles and challenges that come with it.

This interview cabaret has been called "entertaining and informative" by BroadwayWorld's very own Stephen Mosher. Why I'll Never Make It with Janine DiVita will be a night filled with intimate discussions and musical memories. It is a chance to catch a rare behind-the-scenes look at this talented actress and singer as you've never seen or heard her before.

The Green Room 42 offers both in-person seating and live-streaming for this show. In-person tickets start at $15 and include $10 toward food and drinks. Live-streaming tickets are $19 and an online link will be sent out 30 minutes prior to showtime.

More details and tickets for June 8 with Janine DiVita and Patrick Oliver Jones can be found here.

Janine DiVita is a Broadway and screen actress and singer, concert artist, advocate, entrepreneur, producer, director, teacher, and writer who finds inspiration and creativity through storytelling. Her Broadway credits include Grease, Anything Goes, and The Mystery of Edwin Drood. She's also appeared in the National Tours of If/Then, Finding Neverland, and Young Frankenstein (in which Mel Brooks gave her a shout out in an interview: "Janine... blows the roof off when she sings!"). Besides performing, DiVita also produces and creates events with the USO Show Troupe.

Patrick Oliver Jones is originally from Birmingham, Alabama and brought his Southern charm and hospitality to New York City where credits include National Tours, numerous off-Broadway world premieres, staged readings and workshops of new works, in addition to television, audio dramas, and short films. But among all of his successes, there have been even more failures and setbacks such as show closings and hundreds of auditions that never went anywhere. His award-winning podcast, Why I'll Never Make It, was created to explore these setbacks and the reasons actors and creative professionals don't succeed, while also challenging the notion of what it really means to "make it" in the performing arts.