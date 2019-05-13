James Jackson, Jr. To Return To The Green Room 42 In SHADY SINGS THE BLUES

In a night off from Playwrights Horizons, James Jackson, Jr. of Michael R. Jackson's "A Strange Loop" sings us through a musical exercise in the origin of shade, and the lost art of self-love.

"I don't tell you you're ugly, but I don't have to. You know you're ugly." Sister Dorian Corey talked about the differences between shade and reading in the 1990 documentary "Paris is Burning". Now, cabaret artist James Jackson, Jr., currently seen in Michael R. Jackson's "A Strange Loop" playing off-broadway at Playwrights Horizons, returns to The Green Room 42 (The Black-Ups, I Just Wanted to Wear This) to further delve into the origins of shade, the lost art of self-love, and how to keep singing when you feel like you've lost it all. Music director Elliot Roth leads a band of some of NYC's greatest musicians as James leads the story that treads the fine line between the hysterical and the heartbreaking. Come for the wardrobe. Stay for the laughs.

James Jackson, Jr. has committed several crimes since being deposited in New York City back when Jesus was a boy. His cabaret work (The Black-Ups) has been seen at Joe's Pub, The Green Room 42, 54 Below, DROM, The Duplex, the A.R.T.'s Club Oberon, and Los Angeles' Lyric Theatre. Currently appearing off-broadway in Michael R. Jackson's "A Strange Loop" at Playwrights Horizons directed by Stephen Brackett. Before that, there were some national tours with angry Brits (Whistle Down The Wind), public belting in close proximity to The Rockettes (The Radio City Christmas Spectacular), and more regional theater than any resume should have to deal with -- Dreamgirls at Massasoit Theatre (DASH Supporting Actor Award), North Shore Music Theater, Bucks County Playhouse, and even some time as a drag queen (Henri Gabler) with Exigent Theatre Company. Most recently, he has been blocked on Twitter by Kirstie Alley. www.TheJamesJacksonJr.com.

Written and performed by James Jackson, Jr.

Musical Direction and arrangements by Elliot Roth

Directed by Adam Enright

Tickets $20-$50

Green Room 42: 646.449.7792

https://ci.ovationtix.com/34878/production/1008225?performanceId=10394866





