James Beaman Returns To The Cabaret Stage With LIVED EXPERIENCE at Triad Theatre

At one time one of the most prolific and productive artists of the cabaret community (before the "and concert" was added), James Beaman packed his little bags and left the industry to pursue a life on what people call The Legitimate Stage. In the days that came after that decision, Beaman has toured this country in major productions like Spamalot, he has played regional theaters in impressive roles like Zaza in La Cage Aux Folles, John Adams in 1776, and (currently) Fagin in Oliver!, and he has done his fair share of Shakespeare, being a bona fide Shakespearean scholar. James Beaman has done his duty as a theatrical Jack-of-All-Trades, and now, twenty years later, the MAC and Bistro Award winner is ready to return to the small venues of New York City.

On October 19th and 26th, James Beaman will play The Triad Theatre on 72nd Street with his new show LIVED EXPERIENCE. The program will celebrate his thirty-three-year stint in show business, including his ten-year tenure as one of the cabaret industry's finest female impersonators, portraying the likes of legends Lauren Bacall and Marlene Dietrich in shows that always packed whatever venue proudly boasted Beaman on the bill. The name James Beaman was always synonymous with the art form of cabaret; even today Beaman sits in the director's seat for artists like Goldie Dver, Alex de Suze, Sierra Rein, Lane Bradbury, Lianne Marie Dobbs, and Becca Kidwell. The press materials for the new production promise that Jamie (as he is known, far and wide) will bring "his unique and tartly critical point of view on the cultural zeitgeist."

Joining Jamie for his latest adventure will be fellow cabaret artist David Maiocco, whose work as a Musical Director is equaled only by his work as an entertainer who has won MAC and Bistro Awards for his own shows, like his oft-praised Liberace tribute. Together, these old friends will present the works of Stephen Sondheim, Noel Coward, Kander & Ebb, Gilbert & Sullivan, and there is even the suggestion of surprises.

Broadway dancer and former Rockette, director/choreographer Ann Cooley will stage two numbers for this dazzling new James Beaman cabaret experience, and rounding out the LIVED EXPERIENCE cast are Drummer David Silliman, and multi-award winning Bassist Matt Scharfglass. Audiences can look forward to a video retrospective of Beaman's drag career, highlighted by Jamie's studio recording of "This Was Me" which Maiocco and Beaman have adapted from the musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

Press materials say that James Beaman is older, wiser, with a song in his heart and his filter decidedly off. Filter on or off, Broadway World Cabaret is just happy that this true cabaret star has come home and we will be front and center on opening night.

James Beaman's LIVED EXPERIENCE will play The Triad Theatre on October 19th and 26th at 9:30 pm. Tickets are $25 with a two-drink minimum and reservations can be made by visiting THIS ticket link for the 19th and THIS ticket link for the 26th (coincidentally, Mr. Beaman's birthday).

Visit the James Beaman website HERE.

ABOUT James Beaman

With Lived Experience, James Beaman returns to the cabaret stage for the first time since 2002, when he, Goldie Dver, and David Maiocco received the MAC Award for Revue of the Year for their show Crazy World: Songs of Leslie Bricusse. Jamie came to New York in 1993 with his solo act, Bacall: By Herself (CaB Magazine Award). After headlining the world-famous La Cage Revue at The Blue Angel, he created three shows as Marlene Dietrich, Queen of the World (Bistro Award), Marlene! Alive at the Café de Paris and Black Market Marlene, which he toured to San Francisco, New Orleans, and Berlin, Germany for the Millennium. His acting career spans three decades, including Off Broadway (The Road To Qatar!, When Pigs Fly, A Wilder Christmas, Howard Crabtree’s Whoop-Dee-Doo!) and regional theatres, from Goodspeed Musicals to The Kennedy Center. Jamie starred as Sir Robin in the First National Tour of Monty Python’s Spamalot, playing 62 cities and 700 performances, opposite stars Richard Chamberlain, Jonathan Hadary, Gary Beach and John O’Hurley. He’s directed acclaimed and award-winning cabaret acts for Lianne Marie Dobbs, Sierra Rein, Goldie Dver, Alexandra de Suze, Lane Bradbury, Becca Kidwell, Jesse Luttrell, Chris Collette and David Rhodes.