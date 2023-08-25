James Beaman Returns To The Cabaret Stage With LIVED EXPERIENCE at Triad Theatre

Twenty years later, The Beaman is Back.

By: Aug. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Review: Jason Danieley Opens Up With Open-Hearted WITHOUT A SONG 54 Below Photo 2 Jason Danieley Is Never WITHOUT A SONG, Thank Goodness
Review: BROADWAY SIGNS! PRIDE at The Triad A Special Night Photo 3 Deaf Austin Theatre Fundraising ASL Cabaret One Special Night
BROADWAY BARFLY Will Play 54 Below September 6th Photo 4 Drinks And A Cabaret Show? Yes, please.

James Beaman Returns To The Cabaret Stage With LIVED EXPERIENCE at Triad Theatre

At one time one of the most prolific and productive artists of the cabaret community (before the "and concert" was added), James Beaman packed his little bags and left the industry to pursue a life on what people call The Legitimate Stage.  In the days that came after that decision, Beaman has toured this country in major productions like Spamalot, he has played regional theaters in impressive roles like Zaza in La Cage Aux Folles, John Adams in 1776, and (currently) Fagin in Oliver!, and he has done his fair share of Shakespeare, being a bona fide Shakespearean scholar.  James Beaman has done his duty as a theatrical Jack-of-All-Trades, and now, twenty years later, the MAC and Bistro Award winner is ready to return to the small venues of New York City.

James Beaman Returns To The Cabaret Stage With LIVED EXPERIENCE at Triad Theatre

On October 19th and 26th, James Beaman will play The Triad Theatre on 72nd Street with his new show LIVED EXPERIENCE.  The program will celebrate his thirty-three-year stint in show business, including his ten-year tenure as one of the cabaret industry's finest female impersonators, portraying the likes of legends Lauren Bacall and Marlene Dietrich in shows that always packed whatever venue proudly boasted Beaman on the bill.  The name James Beaman was always synonymous with the art form of cabaret; even today Beaman sits in the director's seat for artists like Goldie Dver, Alex de Suze, Sierra Rein, Lane Bradbury, Lianne Marie Dobbs, and Becca Kidwell.  The press materials for the new production promise that Jamie (as he is known, far and wide) will bring "his unique and tartly critical point of view on the cultural zeitgeist."

James Beaman Returns To The Cabaret Stage With LIVED EXPERIENCE at Triad Theatre

Joining Jamie for his latest adventure will be fellow cabaret artist David Maiocco, whose work as a Musical Director is equaled only by his work as an entertainer who has won MAC and Bistro Awards for his own shows, like his oft-praised Liberace tribute.  Together, these old friends will present the works of Stephen Sondheim, Noel Coward, Kander & Ebb, Gilbert & Sullivan, and there is even the suggestion of surprises.

Broadway dancer and former Rockette, director/choreographer Ann Cooley will stage two numbers for this dazzling new James Beaman cabaret experience, and rounding out the LIVED EXPERIENCE cast are Drummer David Silliman, and multi-award winning Bassist Matt Scharfglass.  Audiences can look forward to a video retrospective of Beaman's drag career, highlighted by Jamie's studio recording of "This Was Me" which Maiocco and Beaman have adapted from the musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

James Beaman Returns To The Cabaret Stage With LIVED EXPERIENCE at Triad Theatre

Press materials say that James Beaman is older, wiser, with a song in his heart and his filter decidedly off.  Filter on or off, Broadway World Cabaret is just happy that this true cabaret star has come home and we will be front and center on opening night.

James Beaman's LIVED EXPERIENCE will play The Triad Theatre on October 19th and 26th at 9:30 pm.  Tickets are $25 with a two-drink minimum and reservations can be made by visiting THIS ticket link for the 19th and THIS ticket link for the 26th (coincidentally, Mr. Beaman's birthday).

Visit the James Beaman website HERE.

James Beaman Returns To The Cabaret Stage With LIVED EXPERIENCE at Triad Theatre

ABOUT James Beaman

With Lived Experience, James Beaman returns to the cabaret stage for the first time since 2002, when he, Goldie Dver, and David Maiocco received the MAC Award for Revue of the Year for their show Crazy World: Songs of Leslie Bricusse. Jamie came to New York in 1993 with his solo act, Bacall: By Herself (CaB Magazine Award). After headlining the world-famous La Cage Revue at The Blue Angel, he created three shows as Marlene Dietrich, Queen of the World (Bistro Award), Marlene! Alive at the Café de Paris and Black Market Marlene, which he toured to San Francisco, New Orleans, and Berlin, Germany for the Millennium. His acting career spans three decades, including Off Broadway (The Road To Qatar!, When Pigs Fly, A Wilder Christmas, Howard Crabtree’s Whoop-Dee-Doo!) and regional theatres, from Goodspeed Musicals to The Kennedy Center. Jamie starred as Sir Robin in the First National Tour of Monty Python’s Spamalot, playing 62 cities and 700 performances, opposite stars Richard Chamberlain, Jonathan Hadary, Gary Beach and John O’Hurley. He’s directed acclaimed and award-winning cabaret acts for Lianne Marie Dobbs, Sierra Rein, Goldie Dver, Alexandra de Suze, Lane Bradbury, Becca Kidwell, Jesse Luttrell, Chris Collette and David Rhodes.



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Chelsea Table + Stage to Present Mark G. Meadows Celebrating New Album ONLY TIME Photo
Chelsea Table + Stage to Present Mark G. Meadows Celebrating New Album ONLY TIME

Join us at Chelsea Table + Stage as we celebrate the release of Mark G. Meadows' latest album, 'ONLY TIME'. Don't miss the chance to experience the captivating jazz compositions and soulful vocals of this talented artist. Limited engagement, so book your tickets now for a night of unforgettable music.

2
21st Annual New York Burlesque Festival to Feature 100 Performers From Around the Globe Photo
21st Annual New York Burlesque Festival to Feature 100 Performers From Around the Globe

Celebrate 21 years of glitter and glamour in Gotham at the 21st Annual New York Burlesque Festival. Experience over 100 eye-popping performances from international leading burlesque and variety entertainers at four of NYC's hottest nightclubs. Don't miss out on the largest and most acclaimed festival of its kind. Get your VIP passes now!

3
Alexandra Silber To Bring New Show To The Green Room 42 Photo
Alexandra Silber To Bring New Show To The Green Room 42

Alexandra Silber announced yesterday that she will return to The Green Room 42 with a brand new show titled THE HOUR OF THE PEARL

4
Bebe Winans Will Perform at the Apollo Theatre in December Photo
Bebe Winans Will Perform at the Apollo Theatre in December

Six-time Grammy Award winner Bebe Winans will be performing his first solo concert in over a decade at the legendary Apollo Theatre on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Winans will be backed up by the incomparable Donald Lawrence & Company. A live album will be recorded during the concert, produced by Donald Lawrence and Ron Gillyard. 

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... (read more about this author)

Alexandra Silber Announces THE HOUR OF THE PEARL To Play The Green Room 42Alexandra Silber Announces THE HOUR OF THE PEARL To Play The Green Room 42
92NY Announces New Guests For Michael Kirk Lane's CABARET CONVERSATIONS Interview Series92NY Announces New Guests For Michael Kirk Lane's CABARET CONVERSATIONS Interview Series
Mark Arthur Miller's SOUL SEARCHING: THE MOTOWN STORY YOU NEVER HEARD Will Play The Green Room 42Mark Arthur Miller's SOUL SEARCHING: THE MOTOWN STORY YOU NEVER HEARD Will Play The Green Room 42
10 Videos To Get Us Joyous About TONY YAZBECK Returning To 54 Below10 Videos To Get Us Joyous About TONY YAZBECK Returning To 54 Below

Videos

Video: Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway Video Video: Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS Video
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Recommended For You