Jaime Lozano & Florencia Cuenca to Bring DESAPARECIDAS to Joe's Pub

Musical Theatre Composer, Jaime Lozano and Singer/Director, Florencia Cuenca are bringing DESAPARECIDAS to Joe's Pub on Monday, March 28th, 2022 at 7:00 pm. Their show explores the systematic oppression of women in the fight to end gender-based violence and the killing of women and girls in Ciudad Juárez, México. DESAPARECIDAS celebrates the individual lives of women in México, illuminating the challenge between embracing honored cultural customs while fighting for autonomy in a dangerous world of machismo.

The show includes an all female line-up and band, along with the concert featuring Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent, In the Heights film), Aline Mayagoitia (Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation), Sonia de los Santos (Latin Grammy nominee), Majo Rivero and Florencia Cuenca herself. This musical was developed as part of The Civilians R&D Group 2021 and in a 2021 artist residency at JACK.

"Desaparecidas, shows a resolve to go further, an ability to question more deeply, and a commitment to tell stories more respectfully and, dare I say, more truthfully." - Héctor Flores Komatsu

Performance Details:

DESAPARECIDAS

Conceived by Jaime Lozano, Florencia Cuenca and Rachel Stevens

Music by Jaime Lozano

Book by Georgina Escobar

Lyrics by Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca

Music directed by Jhoely Garay

Arrangements and orchestrations by Jaime Lozano and Jesús Altamira

New York City

Monday, March 28th at 7:00pm

Joe's Pub

Tickets to DESAPARECIDAS are $20 and there is a 2 drink or $12 food minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub. For more information, please visit https://publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2022/d/desaparecidas/

Florencia Cuenca is a Mexican singer-actor-writer-director and has been performing on stage since she was three years old. Jaime is a Mexican musical theatre composer-arranger-orchestrator-writer-director. Their work has been performed in venues such as Lincoln Center, Joe's Pub, Feinstein's/54 Below, among many others. Together Florencia and Jaime moved to New York City six years ago. They are husband and wife, partners, collaborators, and they are parents of a beautiful five-year old son named Alonzo - their American Dream.

Jaime Lozano is a revolutionary musical theatre composer who can currently be seen in Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial feature film debut 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' alongside Jason Robert Brown, Tom Kitt and Stephen Schwartz, and other celebrated Broadway composers. Lozano will be joined onstage by his "Familia," an all-Latinx/Latino/Latine lineup of the best Broadway and Off-Broadway performers.