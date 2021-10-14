Isabelle McCalla, Storm Lever, Dan DeLuca and More to Sing The Music of Ben Caplan at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present The Music of Ben Caplan: Heart Of The Moment on November 12th, 2021, at 9:45pm.



Having recently been showcased as one of the featured composers in the Broadway's Future Songbook series at Lincoln Center, Ben Caplan returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a new song cycle, Heart of the Moment, an evening of not so ordinary love songs dealing with lust, romance, loss, and everything in between. The evening will boast Ben and a cast featuring some of Broadway's favorite performers, as they prove that love is not always about flowers and chocolate hearts.

The 9:45pm concert will feature PJ Adzima (The Book of Mormon), Justin Albinder (Jersey Boys), Lauren Nicole Chapman (Frozen, Kinky Boots), Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Amy Jo Jackson (Fun Home, Kinky Boots), Andrew Kober (School of Rock, Hair), Storm Lever (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Almost Famous), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin), Phil Sloves (SpongeBob SquarePants), Riza Takahashi (Mean Girls), Brynn Williams (SpongeBob SquarePants, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill, Freaky Friday)

All performers are subject to change.

The evening will be directed and music directed by Ben Caplan and again produced by Jen Sandler.

The Music of Ben Caplan: Heart Of The Moment plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Friday, November 12th 2021, at 9:45pm. There is a $35-$75 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.