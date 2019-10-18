Isabelle Georges Brings OH LA LA to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Isabelle Georges in Oh La La! On November 15th 2019 at 9:30pm.

Feline and fantastique, the eclectic cabaret French Star Isabelle Georges premieres in New York with her critically acclaimed Oh La La!

Her trademark soaring vocals, theatrical delivery and a stunning all-star band, lead you on a passionate journey featuring classic French repertoire including the music of Aznavour, Bécaud, Brel, Piaf, Vian... along with her recent original compositions and also including an new song by Maury Yeston.

With musical director and vocalist Frederik Steenbrink, Isabelle bursts through stories of love, survival and dreams in an unbeatable mixture of jazz, cabaret and pop.

A radiant and reassuring presence, a voice that reaches for the stars, a powerful zest for life through song and dance, a passion for new horizons, projects and encounters... Isabelle Georges unifies all of the aforementioned with a smile! On stage, as a performer, and often creator of her own shows, we witness her inspiring cultural and artistic heritage in a joyful combination of musical theatre, French Songs, Classical, American Jazz and Yiddish music.

OLD SONGS AND NEW...

This melting pot of music and language reflects her free- spirited, ever-curious nature, finely honed from childhood. The environment in which Isabelle grew up was both musical and music loving. It was profoundly humanistic, open and full of promises that, after many years in hospital, ignited inside her an energy that she would never lose.

Musical theatre allowed her not only to forge her own path alongside the dramatic soprano legacy from her mother but also to rediscover her body with dance and begin to arm herself for the stage in Jean-Paul Lucet's production of Barnum.

Isabelle attended the Cours Florent and her idols include Judy Garland (the subject of her first show in 2005), Liza Minnelli, Barbra Streisand, Jacques Brel...

'I like songs that reflect a certain era yet are still just as relevant today... but in a different way. After all, being inspired by the past doesn't mean that one is dwelling in it!'

MUSICAL THEATRE AND CONCERTS

Isabelle Georges generously transmits all the genres that touch, inspire and nourish her but favours excellence over profusion. She masters her musical theatre classics (especially from the 1940's) as well as her French repertoire and, just like dreams coming true, her creativity has resulted in shows including: Judy And Me (Une Etoile et Moi), Padam Padam, Broadway Enchanté, Amour Amor and the latest addition: Oh, La, Laa!

For Broadway Symphonique or more recently C'est Si Bon, Isabelle sought the company of symphony orchestras. This created a range of propositions that permitted her to perform in venues as diverse and prestigious as the Musikverein in Vienna, the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, the Philharmonic and the Théâtre des Champs-Elysées in Paris, the Edinburgh Festival and the Radio France Occitanie Festival in Montpellier.

ENHANCED AND INSPIRED BY THOSE SHE MEETS ALONG THE WAY...

Isabelle Georges, with her solid faith in those who surround her, doesn't 'travel alone'; she is enhanced and inspired by those she meets along the way.

This began with her mentors including the American dancer, choreographer and teacher Matt Mattox, the French singer and actress Fabienne Guyon and the singer Jean Salamero, who helped her to progress while avoiding conventional training programs. Later, Frederik Steenbrink, singer and musical director, and Cyrille Lehn, her preferred musical arranger, became the pillars of her faithful troop of musicians.

She also collaborates on a regular basis with Richard Schmoucler's Sirba Octet, performing Yiddish music as well as French repertoire with Bruno Fontaine.

'A chance-meeting can turn life upside-down - and that is 'formidable''

From this melting pot of repertoires and collaborations emerges a coherent and passionate artiste, forging her way through life with the music she loves, embodies and transmits.

Isabelle Georges in Oh La La plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 15th 2019. There is a $85-$40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$125. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





