Interview: SO NOW YOU KNOW with Brad Oscar, Currently Starring Off-Broadway in Little Shop of Horrors

There are certain Broadway performers that are the backbone of the industry, the go-to people that you know will both provide name recognition and bring a high level quality performance to the show.

Currently starring as Mr. Musnik in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors, two time Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar is one of those performers.

Rob McClure and Brad Oscar in Little Shop of Horrors​​​​

Brad Oscar is bankable for a laugh, with 10 Broadway shows under his belt, but also a generous person who is always giving back to organizations like Only Make Believe, Got Guts, or The Entertainment Community Fund (Formerly The Actors Fund).

The theatre community has been challenged to get back on its feet through the pandemic. Lucky for all, the theatre industry has the strength and creative genius of Brad Oscar to count on for laughs to be had!

This interview was conducted digitally and is reproduced without edits.

NA: Who is your mentor and what would you like to say to your mentor?

BO: I've been very lucky to have several people in my life who have taught and guided me along, chief amongst them is Ann Amenta. Ann was my first voice teacher, an actress and fine singer herself. I began studying with her when I was 13 and continued throughout college until I moved to NYC. She not only taught me a technique that has served me well, but much about the business and one's sense of self. I am still in touch with her, so I can say to her often, "Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!" There's nothing better than sharing any success I have with her.

NA: What has this business given you and what has it taken away?

BO: It has given me a career doing what I love to do. It is indeed a business, and commercially, each job it's own "company" hoping to succeed, make money and continue operating. I've been lucky to be a part of several long running shows, not always the norm. And it has taken away my weekends! It is difficult to be on the opposite schedule from my husband, especially right now with two shows on both Saturday and Sunday, but it's the compromise we make. And when I'm not working, we get to be together all the time!

NA: What is the hour like before you go on stage?

BO: I'm fortunate to live in the neighborhood, so I leave my apartment about an hour before the show, walk or Citi Bike, and arrive at the theater 10-15 minutes before half hour (30 minutes prior to curtain) and do whatever prep is necessary. Currently that just means putting on my microphone and getting dressed, so most of the time is spent socializing with my dressing roommates. It's one of my favorite parts of the evening. Each show becomes it's own family, and the day to day of all our lives keeps us laughing and loving. Although it's always nice to have your own dressing room, there's nothing better than that camaraderie and fellowship leading up to showtime.

Brad Oscar and Brian d'Arcy James on the way to perform in the

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

NA: If you could experience one performance over again, which one would it be and why?

BO: It would be the invited dress rehearsal of "Something Rotten!" Although we all thought we had a very funny and well crafted show, it was a total unknown to the audience, and we had no idea if it would play as well as it had in the rehearsal room. By the end of the opening number, we knew they we with us. And then twenty five minutes later, after "A Musical" they stood and cheered for at least a good minute, which is an eternity on stage. We were gobsmacked, you hear about such things but rarely experience them, especially when you're on that side of the footlights! I'll never forget looking at Brian d'Arcy James, and at our ridiculously talented ensemble, sharing our delight and astonishment, such joy at the St. James! And then it happened nightly for a couple more months, no joke.

NA: What are you most proud of?

BO: Professionally, to have been able to have a career in the theater doing what I love. But personally, and more importantly, my relationship with my husband, Diego. It puts everything else in perspective, and in a biz that is so random and unknown, especially now, he is my rock, my base and my home.

Kelli O'Hara, Corrine Melancon and Brad Oscar, backstage at Jekyll & Hyde,

Plymouth Theater

NA: You were part of the original company of Jekyll and Hyde. How did that process happen for you and do you have a favorite memory you can share from the run?

BO: I was in Los Angeles in the summer of 1994 doing Forbidden Broadway and Frank Wildhorn and Linda Eder came to see the show and loved it. They asked if I would like to be a part of the concept album of "J&H" that they were about to record, so I'm on that album as part of the ensemble. A few months later I get a call asking if I'd like to be a part of the production that is happening in Houston, then Seattle, and I'm assuming it's for an audition, but it was an offer! That turned into an additional nine month tour in '95-'96, and then the show was totally revamped for Broadway (new director/designer) and I somehow remained a part of the company, as it was mostly a new ensemble. Then it ran for almost four years on Broadway, so it turned into over 5 years of work! And a favorite memory is the opening night party at Roseland in April of 1997. It was the first of my Broadway openings that my folks and sister attended, and sharing that night with them was so special. And Roseland was such a terrific space, another great loss for the city when they tore it down for yet another huge rental tower.

Brad Oscar with Roger Rees, backstage at Addams Family

NA: You've been on Broadway in several productions. What was one of the craziest things that happened during a show that the audience had no idea was happening?

BO: The wonderful thing about live theater is that anything can and will happen, so there have been many occasions when one actor replaces another mid-show, or when the set malfunctions and you just work around it, assuming it's safe to continue. The last thing you want to do is stop the show!

NA: When not on Broadway, you perform in cabaret and gala benefits. What do you enjoy about the cabaret art form?

BO: Cabaret can be much more intimate, and more of a personal experience. Gala benefits can be more stressful because it's usually a one-off, one opportunity to do the number you've been rehearsing, which is sometimes new, and you only get that one shot.

Brad Oscar with Steven Sondheim at the Barrow St. Theater's production of Sweeney Todd

NA: Currently, you are the iconic Mr. Musnik in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors at The Westside Theatre. What did you get to bring to the role that is different from other interpretations?

BO: Well, of course, I bring my all of my thoughts and impulses to the role, while stepping into to a brilliantly crafted and written piece. You don't have to work to make it work, it's all there on the page, just tell the story. And I was delighted to find that the role fits me like a glove, middle aged Jewish man and all!

Brad Oscar in Something Rotten

NA: What is a "bucket list" role for you?

BO: Albin/Zaza in La Cage aux Folles.

NA: What advice would you give to a young performer starting out today?

BO: Well, the business of live theater has certainly changed in the last few years, so be realistic about your goals and aspirations and the opportunities that exist for you. See as much theater as you can, I think that's part of any good education. And be very aware of your work ethic, how you work with other people and show up. It's a very small world, our business, only so many jobs, and you want people to want to work with you. I've seen plenty of actors sabotage themselves with selfish behavior and lack of self awareness and commitment. And always remember you are part of the whole, many people come together to put on a production, front of house, crew, wardrobe, and they are all worthy of your respect.

Brad with father Paul Oscar, Mother Fran, Victoria Oscar and husband, Diego Prieto at the 2015 Tony Awards at Radio City

All photos courtesy of Brad Oscar.