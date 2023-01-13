Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: SO NOW YOU KNOW with Brad Oscar, Currently Starring Off-Broadway in Little Shop of Horrors

Little Shop of Horrors is running Off-Broadway at the Westside Theatre.

Jan. 13, 2023  
Interview: SO NOW YOU KNOW with Brad Oscar, Currently Starring Off-Broadway in Little Shop of Horrors
Camryn Hampton, Khadija Sankoh, Brad Oscar, and Tiffany Renee Thompson in Little Shop of Horrors

There are certain Broadway performers that are the backbone of the industry, the go-to people that you know will both provide name recognition and bring a high level quality performance to the show.

Currently starring as Mr. Musnik in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors, two time Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar is one of those performers.

Interview: SO NOW YOU KNOW with Brad Oscar, Currently Starring Off-Broadway in Little Shop of Horrors
Rob McClure and Brad Oscar in Little Shop of Horrors​​​​

Brad Oscar is bankable for a laugh, with 10 Broadway shows under his belt, but also a generous person who is always giving back to organizations like Only Make Believe, Got Guts, or The Entertainment Community Fund (Formerly The Actors Fund).

The theatre community has been challenged to get back on its feet through the pandemic. Lucky for all, the theatre industry has the strength and creative genius of Brad Oscar to count on for laughs to be had!

This interview was conducted digitally and is reproduced without edits.

NA: Who is your mentor and what would you like to say to your mentor?

BO: I've been very lucky to have several people in my life who have taught and guided me along, chief amongst them is Ann Amenta. Ann was my first voice teacher, an actress and fine singer herself. I began studying with her when I was 13 and continued throughout college until I moved to NYC. She not only taught me a technique that has served me well, but much about the business and one's sense of self. I am still in touch with her, so I can say to her often, "Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!" There's nothing better than sharing any success I have with her.

NA: What has this business given you and what has it taken away?

BO: It has given me a career doing what I love to do. It is indeed a business, and commercially, each job it's own "company" hoping to succeed, make money and continue operating. I've been lucky to be a part of several long running shows, not always the norm. And it has taken away my weekends! It is difficult to be on the opposite schedule from my husband, especially right now with two shows on both Saturday and Sunday, but it's the compromise we make. And when I'm not working, we get to be together all the time!

NA: What is the hour like before you go on stage?

BO: I'm fortunate to live in the neighborhood, so I leave my apartment about an hour before the show, walk or Citi Bike, and arrive at the theater 10-15 minutes before half hour (30 minutes prior to curtain) and do whatever prep is necessary. Currently that just means putting on my microphone and getting dressed, so most of the time is spent socializing with my dressing roommates. It's one of my favorite parts of the evening. Each show becomes it's own family, and the day to day of all our lives keeps us laughing and loving. Although it's always nice to have your own dressing room, there's nothing better than that camaraderie and fellowship leading up to showtime.

Interview: SO NOW YOU KNOW with Brad Oscar, Currently Starring Off-Broadway in Little Shop of Horrors
Brad Oscar and Brian d'Arcy James on the way to perform in the
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

NA: If you could experience one performance over again, which one would it be and why?

BO: It would be the invited dress rehearsal of "Something Rotten!" Although we all thought we had a very funny and well crafted show, it was a total unknown to the audience, and we had no idea if it would play as well as it had in the rehearsal room. By the end of the opening number, we knew they we with us. And then twenty five minutes later, after "A Musical" they stood and cheered for at least a good minute, which is an eternity on stage. We were gobsmacked, you hear about such things but rarely experience them, especially when you're on that side of the footlights! I'll never forget looking at Brian d'Arcy James, and at our ridiculously talented ensemble, sharing our delight and astonishment, such joy at the St. James! And then it happened nightly for a couple more months, no joke.

NA: What are you most proud of?

BO: Professionally, to have been able to have a career in the theater doing what I love. But personally, and more importantly, my relationship with my husband, Diego. It puts everything else in perspective, and in a biz that is so random and unknown, especially now, he is my rock, my base and my home.

Interview: SO NOW YOU KNOW with Brad Oscar, Currently Starring Off-Broadway in Little Shop of Horrors
Kelli O'Hara, Corrine Melancon and Brad Oscar, backstage at Jekyll & Hyde,
Plymouth Theater

NA: You were part of the original company of Jekyll and Hyde. How did that process happen for you and do you have a favorite memory you can share from the run?

BO: I was in Los Angeles in the summer of 1994 doing Forbidden Broadway and Frank Wildhorn and Linda Eder came to see the show and loved it. They asked if I would like to be a part of the concept album of "J&H" that they were about to record, so I'm on that album as part of the ensemble. A few months later I get a call asking if I'd like to be a part of the production that is happening in Houston, then Seattle, and I'm assuming it's for an audition, but it was an offer! That turned into an additional nine month tour in '95-'96, and then the show was totally revamped for Broadway (new director/designer) and I somehow remained a part of the company, as it was mostly a new ensemble. Then it ran for almost four years on Broadway, so it turned into over 5 years of work! And a favorite memory is the opening night party at Roseland in April of 1997. It was the first of my Broadway openings that my folks and sister attended, and sharing that night with them was so special. And Roseland was such a terrific space, another great loss for the city when they tore it down for yet another huge rental tower.

Interview: SO NOW YOU KNOW with Brad Oscar, Currently Starring Off-Broadway in Little Shop of Horrors
Brad Oscar with Roger Rees, backstage at Addams Family

NA: You've been on Broadway in several productions. What was one of the craziest things that happened during a show that the audience had no idea was happening?

BO: The wonderful thing about live theater is that anything can and will happen, so there have been many occasions when one actor replaces another mid-show, or when the set malfunctions and you just work around it, assuming it's safe to continue. The last thing you want to do is stop the show!

NA: When not on Broadway, you perform in cabaret and gala benefits. What do you enjoy about the cabaret art form?

BO: Cabaret can be much more intimate, and more of a personal experience. Gala benefits can be more stressful because it's usually a one-off, one opportunity to do the number you've been rehearsing, which is sometimes new, and you only get that one shot.

Interview: SO NOW YOU KNOW with Brad Oscar, Currently Starring Off-Broadway in Little Shop of Horrors
Brad Oscar with Steven Sondheim at the Barrow St. Theater's production of Sweeney Todd

NA: Currently, you are the iconic Mr. Musnik in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors at The Westside Theatre. What did you get to bring to the role that is different from other interpretations?

BO: Well, of course, I bring my all of my thoughts and impulses to the role, while stepping into to a brilliantly crafted and written piece. You don't have to work to make it work, it's all there on the page, just tell the story. And I was delighted to find that the role fits me like a glove, middle aged Jewish man and all!

Interview: SO NOW YOU KNOW with Brad Oscar, Currently Starring Off-Broadway in Little Shop of Horrors
Brad Oscar in Something Rotten

NA: What is a "bucket list" role for you?

BO: Albin/Zaza in La Cage aux Folles.

NA: What advice would you give to a young performer starting out today?

BO: Well, the business of live theater has certainly changed in the last few years, so be realistic about your goals and aspirations and the opportunities that exist for you. See as much theater as you can, I think that's part of any good education. And be very aware of your work ethic, how you work with other people and show up. It's a very small world, our business, only so many jobs, and you want people to want to work with you. I've seen plenty of actors sabotage themselves with selfish behavior and lack of self awareness and commitment. And always remember you are part of the whole, many people come together to put on a production, front of house, crew, wardrobe, and they are all worthy of your respect.

Interview: SO NOW YOU KNOW with Brad Oscar, Currently Starring Off-Broadway in Little Shop of Horrors
Brad with father Paul Oscar, Mother Fran, Victoria Oscar and husband, Diego Prieto at the 2015 Tony Awards at Radio City

All photos courtesy of Brad Oscar.



Megan Masako Haley, Mauricio Martínez, and Jonalyn Saxer Will Perform in FOOD FIGHT Photo
Megan Masako Haley, Mauricio Martínez, and Jonalyn Saxer Will Perform in FOOD FIGHTERS Concert at The Green Room 42
The Green Room 42 presents a one-night-only concert version of the new musical, Food Fighters. Tickets range from $15-$49. Livestream tickets are also available for those who can't attend in-person.
Melissa Errico Brings A NOIR ROMANCE to Birdland Jazz Club Next Month Photo
Melissa Errico Brings A NOIR ROMANCE to Birdland Jazz Club Next Month
The sound of a lonely saxophone, the melancholy patter of midnight rain, the velvet black of a city at night, and a chanteuse in a strapless gown…there's one word for it: Noir.
Seth Bisen-Hersh Will Present a Women Composer Cabaret at Dont Tell Mama This Month Photo
Seth Bisen-Hersh Will Present a Women Composer Cabaret at Don't Tell Mama This Month
Award-winning off-Broadway composer/lyricist Seth Bisen-Hersh (Love Quirks) will present a Women Composer Cabaret featuring songs by Mary Rodgers, Lucy Simon and Jeanine Tesori on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023 at 7PM at renowned cabaret venue Don't Tell Mama.
Carissa Navarra To Join WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 5 at 54 Below This March Photo
Carissa Navarra To Join WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 5 at 54 Below This March
Carissa Navarra has joined the cast of Women of The Wings Volume 5 - March 4th at 54 Below. Women of The Wings Volume 5 plays 54 Below on Friday, March 4th at 9:30pm.

From This Author - Nicholas Adler


Interview: SO NOW YOU KNOW with Brad Oscar, Currently Starring Off-Broadway in Little Shop of HorrorsInterview: SO NOW YOU KNOW with Brad Oscar, Currently Starring Off-Broadway in Little Shop of Horrors
January 13, 2023

There are certain Broadway performers that are the backbone of the industry, the go-to people that you know will both provide name recognition and bring a high level quality performance to the show. Currently starring as Mr. Musnik in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors, two-time Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar is one of those performers.
Interview: SO NOW YOU KNOW with Singer Adam B. Shapiro of Off-Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish at New World StagesInterview: SO NOW YOU KNOW with Singer Adam B. Shapiro of Off-Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish at New World Stages
December 15, 2022

Chances are you’ve seen Adam B. Shapiro in something. Maybe on television as the Cantor in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, maybe featured as Bella in HBO’s The Normal Heart, possibly as the lead singer on Holland America Cruise Line’s Show Room at Sea. If you are in New York City, there’s a good possibility you’ve been lucky to witness Adam starring in one of his award winning solo cabaret shows around the city.
Interview: Kathy Deitch of Off-Broadway's TITANIQUE the Musical at The Asylum NYCInterview: Kathy Deitch of Off-Broadway's TITANIQUE the Musical at The Asylum NYC
July 25, 2022

Innovative. Tenacious. Inspiring. Diva. Words to describe the one and only Kathy Dietch. I've always been drawn towards women who fit this description. (Full disclosure; I am married to one!). Women who are very much at home playing the Diva on stage and might not follow a traditional path or be satisfied with what box society places them in.
Interview: Kristina Dizon of Off-Broadway's WINNIE THE POOH, THE NEW MUSICAL STAGE ADAPTATION at Theatre RowInterview: Kristina Dizon of Off-Broadway's WINNIE THE POOH, THE NEW MUSICAL STAGE ADAPTATION at Theatre Row
July 8, 2022

In this edition of SO NOW YOU KNOW, BroadwayWorld talks to Winnie the Pooh's original PIGLET & ROO, puppeteer, actress and singer, Kristina Dizon about being a part of Winnie the Pooh, The New Musical Stage Adaption.
BWW Interview: So Now You Know With Katy GrenfellBWW Interview: So Now You Know With Katy Grenfell
March 31, 2022

'A good anecdote should always be shared, because it's interesting!' said Sardi's Roundable Hostess and Producer Randie Levine-Miller. I read some really wonderful behind-the-sceens anecdotes on Broadway Actress Katy Grenfell's private Facebook page about a week ago where she lifted the curtain on her experiences in the 1997 Broadway show THE LIFE.
share